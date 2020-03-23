Log in
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
Coca Cola European Partners : Cola Euro Ptnrs - Transaction in Own Shares

03/23/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

23 March 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the 'Company')

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the 'Buyback Programme'). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

16 March 2020

170,000

34.74

37.26

36.229408

New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE')

17 March 2020

177,000

32.74

36.73

34.962653

NYSE

18 March 2020

197,000

30.72

32.75

31.703289

NYSE

19 March 2020

195,000

28.7

32.56

30.091484

NYSE

20 March 2020

176,000

30.85

35.22

33.197257

NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLCas part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2020

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/181d8c8958/200323-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:39:10 UTC
