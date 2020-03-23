Coca Cola European Partners : Cola Euro Ptnrs - Transaction in Own Shares

23 March 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the 'Company')

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the 'Buyback Programme'). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 16 March 2020 170,000 34.74 37.26 36.229408 New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') 17 March 2020 177,000 32.74 36.73 34.962653 NYSE 18 March 2020 197,000 30.72 32.75 31.703289 NYSE 19 March 2020 195,000 28.7 32.56 30.091484 NYSE 20 March 2020 176,000 30.85 35.22 33.197257 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLCas part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2020 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/181d8c8958/200323-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf

