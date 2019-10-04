Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

Log in
10/04/2019 | 07:42am EDT

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 4, 2019

Commission File Number 001-37791

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

4 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Aggregate number

of ordinary shares of

Volume weighted

EUR 0.01 each

Highest price paid per

Lowest price paid per

average price paid per

Date of purchase

purchased

share (USX)

share (USX)

share (USX)

Trading venue

BATS Global Markets

30 September 2019

3,246

55.95

55.54

55.707566

("BATS")

Boston Stock Exchange

30 September 2019

800

55.95

55.65

55.817500

("BSE")

BATS Global Markets

Secondary

30 September 2019

100

55.63

55.63

55.630000

Exchange ("BYX")

CFX Alternative

30 September 2019

10,500

55.97

55.62

55.761905

Trading ("CFX")

30 September 2019

2,900

55.69

55.63

55.675172

IEX ("IEXG")

NASDAQ

30 September 2019

111,351

55.99

55.5

55.770348

("NASDAQ")

New York Stock

30 September 2019

5,715

55.95

55.54

55.738465

Exchange ("NYSE")

30 September 2019

11,300

55.99

55.62

55.789381

OTC Markets ("OTC")

30 September 2019

200

55.71

55.68

55.695000

NYSE Arca ("PSE")

CBOE EDGA Equity

30 September 2019

200

55.89

55.65

55.770000

Exchange ("XDEA")

CBOE EDGX Equity

30 September 2019

1,688

55.99

55.62

55.837269

Exchange ("XDEX")

1 October 2019

537

56.11

55.83

55.902551

BATS

1 October 2019

300

55.93

55.92

55.923333

BSE

1 October 2019

400

56

55.6

55.800000

BYX

1 October 2019

2,390

55.91

55.58

55.885356

CFX

2

1 October 2019

1,972

56.12

55.9

56.025030

IEXG

1 October 2019

71,987

56.12

55.43

55.881642

NASDAQ

NYSE - National

1 October 2019

100

55.6

55.6

55.600000

Exchange ("NSX")

1 October 2019

5,299

56.12

55.47

55.910778

NYSE

1 October 2019

27,415

56.14

55.47

55.939885

OTC

1 October 2019

2,500

56.12

55.47

55.648000

PSE

1 October 2019

100

55.92

55.92

55.920000

XDEX

2 October 2019

1,637

55.69

54.95

55.127691

BATS

2 October 2019

2,948

56.06

54.93

55.355617

BSE

2 October 2019

1,171

56.05

54.92

55.217327

BYX

2 October 2019

2,800

56.055

54.91

55.160714

CFX

2 October 2019

4,307

55.81

54.96

55.150663

IEXG

2 October 2019

131,684

56.07

54.86

55.256223

NASDAQ

2 October 2019

9,196

55.93

54.96

55.232676

NYSE

2 October 2019

13,700

56.07

54.86

55.297701

OTC

2 October 2019

1,031

55.4

54.96

55.129166

PSE

2 October 2019

504

55.19

54.92

55.086508

XDEA

2 October 2019

1,022

55.22

54.93

55.054755

XDEX

3 October 2019

1,143

55.49

55.18

55.376990

BATS

3 October 2019

1,617

55.52

55.17

55.412962

BSE

3 October 2019

1,860

55.54

55.3

55.445484

BYX

3 October 2019

1,700

55.54

55.19

55.406765

CFX

3 October 2019

3,700

55.59

55.02

55.313108

IEXG

3 October 2019

99,878

55.59

55

55.415860

NASDAQ

3 October 2019

4,245

55.59

55.15

55.432294

NYSE

3 October 2019

32,548

55.59

55.02

55.409160

OTC

3 October 2019

2,099

55.59

55.06

55.444969

PSE

3 October 2019

10

55.48

55.48

55.480000

XDEA

3 October 2019

200

55.27

55.2

55.235000

XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Shares purchased:

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

30 September and 1, 2 and 3 October 2019

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

3

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7231/191004_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

4

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: October 4, 2019

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

5

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:41:03 UTC
