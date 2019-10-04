Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
10/04/2019 | 07:42am EDT
United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
October 4, 2019
Commission File Number 001-37791
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Pemberton House, Bakers Road
Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)
(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD¨
(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))
(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý
(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))
(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý
4 October 2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
Aggregate number
of ordinary shares of
Volume weighted
EUR 0.01 each
Highest price paid per
Lowest price paid per
average price paid per
Date of purchase
purchased
share (USX)
share (USX)
share (USX)
Trading venue
BATS Global Markets
30 September 2019
3,246
55.95
55.54
55.707566
("BATS")
Boston Stock Exchange
30 September 2019
800
55.95
55.65
55.817500
("BSE")
BATS Global Markets
Secondary
30 September 2019
100
55.63
55.63
55.630000
Exchange ("BYX")
CFX Alternative
30 September 2019
10,500
55.97
55.62
55.761905
Trading ("CFX")
30 September 2019
2,900
55.69
55.63
55.675172
IEX ("IEXG")
NASDAQ
30 September 2019
111,351
55.99
55.5
55.770348
("NASDAQ")
New York Stock
30 September 2019
5,715
55.95
55.54
55.738465
Exchange ("NYSE")
30 September 2019
11,300
55.99
55.62
55.789381
OTC Markets ("OTC")
30 September 2019
200
55.71
55.68
55.695000
NYSE Arca ("PSE")
CBOE EDGA Equity
30 September 2019
200
55.89
55.65
55.770000
Exchange ("XDEA")
CBOE EDGX Equity
30 September 2019
1,688
55.99
55.62
55.837269
Exchange ("XDEX")
1 October 2019
537
56.11
55.83
55.902551
BATS
1 October 2019
300
55.93
55.92
55.923333
BSE
1 October 2019
400
56
55.6
55.800000
BYX
1 October 2019
2,390
55.91
55.58
55.885356
CFX
1 October 2019
1,972
56.12
55.9
56.025030
IEXG
1 October 2019
71,987
56.12
55.43
55.881642
NASDAQ
NYSE - National
1 October 2019
100
55.6
55.6
55.600000
Exchange ("NSX")
1 October 2019
5,299
56.12
55.47
55.910778
NYSE
1 October 2019
27,415
56.14
55.47
55.939885
OTC
1 October 2019
2,500
56.12
55.47
55.648000
PSE
1 October 2019
100
55.92
55.92
55.920000
XDEX
2 October 2019
1,637
55.69
54.95
55.127691
BATS
2 October 2019
2,948
56.06
54.93
55.355617
BSE
2 October 2019
1,171
56.05
54.92
55.217327
BYX
2 October 2019
2,800
56.055
54.91
55.160714
CFX
2 October 2019
4,307
55.81
54.96
55.150663
IEXG
2 October 2019
131,684
56.07
54.86
55.256223
NASDAQ
2 October 2019
9,196
55.93
54.96
55.232676
NYSE
2 October 2019
13,700
56.07
54.86
55.297701
OTC
2 October 2019
1,031
55.4
54.96
55.129166
PSE
2 October 2019
504
55.19
54.92
55.086508
XDEA
2 October 2019
1,022
55.22
54.93
55.054755
XDEX
3 October 2019
1,143
55.49
55.18
55.376990
BATS
3 October 2019
1,617
55.52
55.17
55.412962
BSE
3 October 2019
1,860
55.54
55.3
55.445484
BYX
3 October 2019
1,700
55.54
55.19
55.406765
CFX
3 October 2019
3,700
55.59
55.02
55.313108
IEXG
3 October 2019
99,878
55.59
55
55.415860
NASDAQ
3 October 2019
4,245
55.59
55.15
55.432294
NYSE
3 October 2019
32,548
55.59
55.02
55.409160
OTC
3 October 2019
2,099
55.59
55.06
55.444969
PSE
3 October 2019
10
55.48
55.48
55.480000
XDEA
3 October 2019
200
55.27
55.2
55.235000
XDEX
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Shares purchased:
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:
30 September and 1, 2 and 3 October 2019
Investment firm:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Individual transactions
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:
