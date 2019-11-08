Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
November 8, 2019
Commission File Number 001-37791
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Pemberton House, Bakers Road
Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)






8 November 2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
|
Date of purchase
|
Aggregate number of
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
Volume weighted
|
Trading venue
|
|
ordinary shares of EUR
|
paid per
|
paid per
|
average price paid
|
|
|
0.01 each purchased
|
share (USX)
|
share (USX)
|
per share (USX)
|
|
1 November 2019
|
70,000
|
54.48
|
53.69
|
53.936599
|
New York Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
("NYSE")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
200
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.750000
|
BATS Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
("BATS")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
100
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.750000
|
BATS Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
("BYX")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
1,000
|
52.75
|
52.33
|
52.649000
|
CFX Alternative
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading
|
|
|
|
|
|
("CFX")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
9,951
|
52.75
|
51.925
|
52.157546
|
IEX ("IEXG")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
100
|
52.74
|
52.74
|
52.740000
|
NASDAQ
|
|
|
|
|
|
("NASDAQ")
|
4 November 2019
|
98,298
|
53.75
|
51.32
|
52.184815
|
NYSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
1,000
|
52.74
|
52.33
|
52.685000
|
OTC Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
("OTC")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 November 2019
|
9,251
|
52.75
|
52.33
|
52.543269
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
|
("PSE")
|
4 November 2019
|
100
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.750000
|
CBOE EDGA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
("XDEA")
|
5 November 2019
|
70,000
|
52.115
|
51.29
|
51.898042
|
NYSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 November 2019
|
80,000
|
52.25
|
51.48
|
51.727130
|
NYSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 November 2019
|
85,000
|
52.14
|
51.18
|
51.467301
|
NYSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
|
|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|
Shares purchased:
|
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
|
Dates of purchases:
|
1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 November 2019
|
|
|
Investment firm:
|
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
|
|
Individual transactions
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:
https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7381/191108_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313
3
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
|
|
|
(Registrant)
|
Date: November 8, 2019
|
By:
|
/s/ Clare Wardle
|
|
Name:
|
Clare Wardle
|
|
Title:
|
General Counsel & Company Secretary
|
|
|
4
