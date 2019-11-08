Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Coca-Cola European Partners plc    CCE   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:50am EST

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

November 8, 2019

Commission File Number 001-37791

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

8 November 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of

Highest price

Lowest price

Volume weighted

Trading venue

ordinary shares of EUR

paid per

paid per

average price paid

0.01 each purchased

share (USX)

share (USX)

per share (USX)

1 November 2019

70,000

54.48

53.69

53.936599

New York Stock

Exchange

("NYSE")

4 November 2019

200

52.75

52.75

52.750000

BATS Global

Markets

("BATS")

4 November 2019

100

52.75

52.75

52.750000

BATS Global

Markets

Secondary

Exchange

("BYX")

4 November 2019

1,000

52.75

52.33

52.649000

CFX Alternative

Trading

("CFX")

4 November 2019

9,951

52.75

51.925

52.157546

IEX ("IEXG")

4 November 2019

100

52.74

52.74

52.740000

NASDAQ

("NASDAQ")

4 November 2019

98,298

53.75

51.32

52.184815

NYSE

4 November 2019

1,000

52.74

52.33

52.685000

OTC Markets

("OTC")

4 November 2019

9,251

52.75

52.33

52.543269

NYSE Arca

("PSE")

4 November 2019

100

52.75

52.75

52.750000

CBOE EDGA

Equity Exchange

("XDEA")

5 November 2019

70,000

52.115

51.29

51.898042

NYSE

6 November 2019

80,000

52.25

51.48

51.727130

NYSE

7 November 2019

85,000

52.14

51.18

51.467301

NYSE

2

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Shares purchased:

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 November 2019

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7381/191108_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: November 8, 2019

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

4

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 11:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
06:50aCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
11/01COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
11/01COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Notices
CO
10/31COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares..
CO
10/29COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/25COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Notices
CO
10/24COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Trading Update for the Third-Quarter
PU
10/24COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Trading Update for the Third-Quarter 2019
PU
10/24COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : explores pioneering on-demand delivery and self-dr..
PU
10/24COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Q3 Trading Update and Interim Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 951 M
EBIT 2019 1 667 M
Net income 2019 1 157 M
Debt 2019 5 931 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 22 121 M
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 51,17  €
Last Close Price 46,95  €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC16.68%24 492
PEPSICO21.69%187 468
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.61%29 591
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.38%11 987
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%4 286
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-20.16%4 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group