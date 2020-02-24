Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

Log in
02/24/2020 | 08:52am EST

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

February 24, 2020

Commission File Number 001-37791

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

24 February 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Aggregate number

of ordinary shares of

Volume weighted

EUR 0.01 each

Highest price paid per

Lowest price paid per

average price paid per

Date of purchase

purchased

share (USX)

share (USX)

share (USX)

Trading venue

18 February 2020

97,900

55.71

54.88

55.316431

New York Stock

Exchange ("NYSE")

19 February 2020

95,000

55.53

55.01

55.337039

NYSE

20 February 2020

95,000

55.89

54.72

55.218426

NYSE

21 February 2020

100,000

57.08

56.09

56.673054

NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Shares purchased:

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

18, 19, 20 and 21 February 2020

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

2

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/e950744038/200224-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: February 24, 2020

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

4

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:51:01 UTC
