Coca-Cola European Partners plc

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
Coca Cola European Partners : included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fourth year in succession

09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT

We are proud to announce that Coca-Cola European Partners has again been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark.

CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, and achieved a maximum score in 8 categories including Climate Strategy, Packaging, Water Related Risks and Health & Nutrition.

Our continued listing on the DJSI demonstrates the progress we are making on sustainability issues across our business, and the importance of our sustainability action plan, This is Forward.

As part of This is Forward we are working on every element of our business - with actions across drinks, packaging, society, water, supply chain and climate.

We know there is much more to do and we continue to work with suppliers, partners and stakeholders - as well as The Coca-Cola Company - to address the key sustainability issues facing our business and society as a whole.

The DJSI is a sustainability global index, which tracks the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies. In total, more than 3,500 companies were evaluated for inclusion, with just three beverage companies making the DJSI Europe Index.

It is based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and social factors and is reviewed annually by the S&P Dow Jones Index Committee and RobecoSAM, a specialist sustainability investment company. Companies are listed in the annual ranking if they are best in class within their industry for sustainability.

Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer of CCEP, said: 'It's a huge achievement to be listed on the DJSI for a fourth consecutive year. In May, we issued for the first time our Integrated Report, sharing progress on our sustainability commitments alongside our annual financial performance. We know there is much more that we can do and that we can't make progress on critical issues like climate change and packaging by working alone. We are proud that receiving this recognition demonstrates the progress we are making against the goals set out in our sustainability action plan, This is Forward.'

For additional information on the DJSI, please visit: http://www.sustainability-indices.com/

For more details on our sustainability leadership, please visit:

https://www.ccep.com/pages/01-action-on-sustainability

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:09 UTC
