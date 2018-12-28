ShareThis

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC: Transactions in Own Shares

Released : 12/28/18

28 December 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number Lowest price paid Highest price paid Volume weighted Trading venue

of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedper share (USX) per share (USX) average price paid per share (USX)

24 December 2018 100,000 45.45 46.08 45.709806 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 26 December 2018 75,000 45.30 46.07 45.752654 NYSE 27 December 2018 71,000 45.20 46.07 45.602064 NYSE Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases: Investment firm:

24, 26 and 27 December Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4851/181228_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

