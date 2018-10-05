Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States

05 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 1 October 2018 1,700 45.63 45.9 45.719412 CBOE BZX Equity Exchange (" BATS ") 1 October 2018 2,230 45.605 45.85 45.688789 Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ") 1 October 2018 609 45.59 45.84 45.678670 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ") 1 October 2018 13,600 45.595 45.75 45.653125 CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ") 1 October 2018 2,807 45.685 45.85 45.747556 IEX (" IEXG ") 1 October 2018 12,448 45.61 45.9 45.753352 NASDAQ 1 October 2018 147,343 45.58 45.91 45.738581 New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") 1 October 2018 31,853 45.59 45.88 45.690297 OTC Markets (" OTC ") 1 October 2018 1,804 45.62 45.88 45.703747 NYSE Arca (" PSE ") 1 October 2018 200 45.71 45.82 45.765000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange (" XDEA ") 1 October 2018 406 45.59 45.7 45.685074 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ") 2 October 2018 8,881 44.72 45.11 44.843013 BATS 2 October 2018 940 44.72 44.97 44.853766 BSE 2 October 2018 100 44.85 44.85 44.850000 BYX 2 October 2018 1,500 44.79 45.11 44.913000 CFX

2 October 2018 102 44.795 44.85 44.796078 IEXG 2 October 2018 3,100 44.77 44.97 44.850323 NASDAQ 2 October 2018 200 44.85 44.85 44.850000 NYSE - National Exchange (" NSX") 2 October 2018 61,865 44.69 44.97 44.807343 NYSE 2 October 2018 88,006 44.7 45.22 44.821652 OTC 2 October 2018 17,506 44.72 45.22 44.912050 PSE 2 October 2018 200 44.85 44.85 44.850000 XDEA 2 October 2018 600 44.8 44.96 44.886667 XDEX 3 October 2018 2,601 44.91 45.39 45.116509 BATS 3 October 2018 1,184 44.91 45.31 45.092475 BSE 3 October 2018 100 44.96 44.96 44.960000 BYX 3 October 2018 1,700 44.96 45.34 45.235882 CFX 3 October 2018 400 45.06 45.34 45.145000 IEXG 3 October 2018 160,215 44.91 45.39 45.123747 NASDAQ 3 October 2018 900 45.11 45.12 45.111111 NSX 3 October 2018 14,905 44.91 45.39 45.112141 NYSE 3 October 2018 12,699 44.91 45.34 45.119383 OTC 3 October 2018 3,396 44.91 45.39 45.215824 PSE 3 October 2018 200 44.91 45.11 45.010000 XDEA 3 October 2018 1,700 44.91 45.33 45.069412 XDEX 4 October 2018 4,042 44.56 44.82 44.725418 BATS 4 October 2018 1,202 44.57 44.73 44.684243 BSE 4 October 2018 215 44.69 44.73 44.696884 BYX 4 October 2018 6,563 44.53 44.82 44.662977 CFX 4 October 2018 1,700 44.525 44.695 44.665882 IEXG 4 October 2018 4,376 44.56 44.82 44.723542 NASDAQ 4 October 2018 500 44.69 44.73 44.706000 NSX 4 October 2018 4,514 44.56 44.81 44.702472 NYSE 4 October 2018 25,135 44.525 44.82 44.677786 OTC 4 October 2018 122,153 44.52 44.83 44.717852 PSE 4 October 2018 1,700 44.65 44.82 44.740000 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 1, 2, 3 and 4 October 2018 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4231/181005_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

