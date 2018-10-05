Log in
Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

10/05/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 5, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

05 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

1 October 2018

1,700

45.63

45.9

45.719412

CBOE BZX Equity Exchange (" BATS ")

1 October 2018

2,230

45.605

45.85

45.688789

Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ")

1 October 2018

609

45.59

45.84

45.678670

BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ")

1 October 2018

13,600

45.595

45.75

45.653125

CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ")

1 October 2018

2,807

45.685

45.85

45.747556

IEX (" IEXG ")

1 October 2018

12,448

45.61

45.9

45.753352

NASDAQ

1 October 2018

147,343

45.58

45.91

45.738581

New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ")

1 October 2018

31,853

45.59

45.88

45.690297

OTC Markets (" OTC ")

1 October 2018

1,804

45.62

45.88

45.703747

NYSE Arca (" PSE ")

1 October 2018

200

45.71

45.82

45.765000

CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange (" XDEA ")

1 October 2018

406

45.59

45.7

45.685074

CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ")

2 October 2018

8,881

44.72

45.11

44.843013

BATS

2 October 2018

940

44.72

44.97

44.853766

BSE

2 October 2018

100

44.85

44.85

44.850000

BYX

2 October 2018

1,500

44.79

45.11

44.913000

CFX

2

2 October 2018

102

44.795

44.85

44.796078

IEXG

2 October 2018

3,100

44.77

44.97

44.850323

NASDAQ

2 October 2018

200

44.85

44.85

44.850000

NYSE - National Exchange (" NSX")

2 October 2018

61,865

44.69

44.97

44.807343

NYSE

2 October 2018

88,006

44.7

45.22

44.821652

OTC

2 October 2018

17,506

44.72

45.22

44.912050

PSE

2 October 2018

200

44.85

44.85

44.850000

XDEA

2 October 2018

600

44.8

44.96

44.886667

XDEX

3 October 2018

2,601

44.91

45.39

45.116509

BATS

3 October 2018

1,184

44.91

45.31

45.092475

BSE

3 October 2018

100

44.96

44.96

44.960000

BYX

3 October 2018

1,700

44.96

45.34

45.235882

CFX

3 October 2018

400

45.06

45.34

45.145000

IEXG

3 October 2018

160,215

44.91

45.39

45.123747

NASDAQ

3 October 2018

900

45.11

45.12

45.111111

NSX

3 October 2018

14,905

44.91

45.39

45.112141

NYSE

3 October 2018

12,699

44.91

45.34

45.119383

OTC

3 October 2018

3,396

44.91

45.39

45.215824

PSE

3 October 2018

200

44.91

45.11

45.010000

XDEA

3 October 2018

1,700

44.91

45.33

45.069412

XDEX

4 October 2018

4,042

44.56

44.82

44.725418

BATS

4 October 2018

1,202

44.57

44.73

44.684243

BSE

4 October 2018

215

44.69

44.73

44.696884

BYX

4 October 2018

6,563

44.53

44.82

44.662977

CFX

4 October 2018

1,700

44.525

44.695

44.665882

IEXG

4 October 2018

4,376

44.56

44.82

44.723542

NASDAQ

4 October 2018

500

44.69

44.73

44.706000

NSX

4 October 2018

4,514

44.56

44.81

44.702472

NYSE

4 October 2018

25,135

44.525

44.82

44.677786

OTC

4 October 2018

122,153

44.52

44.83

44.717852

PSE

4 October 2018

1,700

44.65

44.82

44.740000

XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

1, 2, 3 and 4 October 2018

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

3

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4231/181005_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

4

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: October 5, 2018

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

5

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 12:17:03 UTC
