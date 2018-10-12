Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
0
10/12/2018 | 03:53pm CEST
United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
October 12, 2018
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Pemberton House, Bakers Road
Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)
12 October 2018
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
Date of purchase
Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased
Lowest price paid per share (USX)
Highest price paid per share (USX)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)
Trading venue
5 October 2018
3,300
44.5
44.85
44.636061
CBOE BZX Equity Exchange ("BATS")
5 October 2018
1,577
44.53
44.74
44.645409
Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
5 October 2018
141
44.63
44.66
44.638723
BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange ("BYX")
5 October 2018
16,100
44.495
44.98
44.777019
CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
5 October 2018
223
44.5
44.53
44.516547
IEX ("IEXG")
5 October 2018
126,088
44.48
44.97
44.690692
NASDAQ
5 October 2018
8,071
44.5
44.89
44.669143
New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
5 October 2018
51,700
44.49
44.98
44.590131
OTC Markets ("OTC")
5 October 2018
3,400
44.5
44.8
44.681176
NYSE Arca ("PSE")
5 October 2018
500
44.55
44.76
44.626000
CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
8 October 2018
1,721
44.42
44.91
44.668850
BATS
8 October 2018
1,200
44.45
44.81
44.763333
BSE
8 October 2018
500
44.42
44.8
44.714000
BYX
8 October 2018
6,151
44.42
44.91
44.744975
CFX
8 October 2018
200
44.54
44.76
44.650000
IEXG
8 October 2018
8,900
44.43
44.92
44.718933
NASDAQ
8 October 2018
300
44.45
44.79
44.563333
NYSE-National Exchange ("NSX")
8 October 2018
3,471
44.43
44.92
44.711069
NYSE
8 October 2018
8,932
44.42
44.92
44.650542
OTC
8 October 2018
139,066
44.43
44.93
44.599161
PSE
8 October 2018
800
44.42
44.8
44.566250
XDEA
8 October 2018
1,959
44.42
44.83
44.641756
XDEX
9 October 2018
6,572
43.8
44.52
43.954379
BATS
9 October 2018
4,436
43.795
44.52
43.980070
BSE
9 October 2018
1,156
43.84
44.31
43.919204
BYX
9 October 2018
5,300
43.8
44.52
44.040943
CFX
9 October 2018
1,000
43.85
44.52
44.228000
IEXG
9 October 2018
154,934
43.79
44.53
44.086406
NASDAQ
9 October 2018
300
44.31
44.5
44.373333
NSX
9 October 2018
8,542
43.8
44.51
43.952227
NYSE
9 October 2018
36,664
43.79
44.52
43.973056
OTC
9 October 2018
100
43.92
43.92
43.920000
Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX")
9 October 2018
4,872
43.79
44.53
44.294433
PSE
9 October 2018
478
43.84
44.11
43.902301
XDEA
9 October 2018
1,846
43.83
44.31
43.993174
XDEX
10 October 2018
8,185
43.16
43.99
43.474930
BATS
10 October 2018
2,810
43.12
43.83
43.476071
BSE
10 October 2018
1,009
43.12
43.58
43.461209
BYX
10 October 2018
5,200
43.12
43.95
43.466635
CFX
10 October 2018
5,700
43.56
43.75
43.715614
IEXG
10 October 2018
155,317
43.11
44.04
43.527346
NASDAQ
10 October 2018
300
43.45
43.58
43.533333
NSX
10 October 2018
7,676
43.12
43.58
43.378731
NYSE
10 October 2018
41,482
43.11
44
43.642903
OTC
10 October 2018
4,400
43.11
44
43.521591
PSE
10 October 2018
100
43.57
43.57
43.570000
XDEA
10 October 2018
2,821
43.11
43.81
43.440734
XDEX
11 October 2018
2,400
42.64
43.01
42.895000
BATS
11 October 2018
2,000
42.76
43
42.864750
BSE
11 October 2018
10
42.84
42.84
42.840000
BYX
11 October 2018
1,500
42.76
43.2
42.946333
CFX
11 October 2018
185,664
42.57
43.24
42.887182
NASDAQ
11 October 2018
9,156
42.59
42.99
42.832971
NYSE
11 October 2018
25,072
42.59
43.2
42.901742
OTC
11 October 2018
100
42.95
42.95
42.950000
PHLX
11 October 2018
2,898
42.61
43.15
42.864852
PSE
11 October 2018
300
42.68
42.91
42.813333
XDEA
11 October 2018
900
42.68
42.99
42.887778
XDEX
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
Shares purchased:
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.