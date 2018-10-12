Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 12, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

12 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 5 October 2018 3,300 44.5 44.85 44.636061 CBOE BZX Equity Exchange (" BATS ") 5 October 2018 1,577 44.53 44.74 44.645409 Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ") 5 October 2018 141 44.63 44.66 44.638723 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ") 5 October 2018 16,100 44.495 44.98 44.777019 CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ") 5 October 2018 223 44.5 44.53 44.516547 IEX (" IEXG ") 5 October 2018 126,088 44.48 44.97 44.690692 NASDAQ 5 October 2018 8,071 44.5 44.89 44.669143 New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") 5 October 2018 51,700 44.49 44.98 44.590131 OTC Markets (" OTC ") 5 October 2018 3,400 44.5 44.8 44.681176 NYSE Arca (" PSE ") 5 October 2018 500 44.55 44.76 44.626000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ") 8 October 2018 1,721 44.42 44.91 44.668850 BATS 8 October 2018 1,200 44.45 44.81 44.763333 BSE 8 October 2018 500 44.42 44.8 44.714000 BYX 8 October 2018 6,151 44.42 44.91 44.744975 CFX 8 October 2018 200 44.54 44.76 44.650000 IEXG 8 October 2018 8,900 44.43 44.92 44.718933 NASDAQ

2

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 8 October 2018 300 44.45 44.79 44.563333 NYSE-National Exchange (" NSX ") 8 October 2018 3,471 44.43 44.92 44.711069 NYSE 8 October 2018 8,932 44.42 44.92 44.650542 OTC 8 October 2018 139,066 44.43 44.93 44.599161 PSE 8 October 2018 800 44.42 44.8 44.566250 XDEA 8 October 2018 1,959 44.42 44.83 44.641756 XDEX 9 October 2018 6,572 43.8 44.52 43.954379 BATS 9 October 2018 4,436 43.795 44.52 43.980070 BSE 9 October 2018 1,156 43.84 44.31 43.919204 BYX 9 October 2018 5,300 43.8 44.52 44.040943 CFX 9 October 2018 1,000 43.85 44.52 44.228000 IEXG 9 October 2018 154,934 43.79 44.53 44.086406 NASDAQ 9 October 2018 300 44.31 44.5 44.373333 NSX 9 October 2018 8,542 43.8 44.51 43.952227 NYSE 9 October 2018 36,664 43.79 44.52 43.973056 OTC 9 October 2018 100 43.92 43.92 43.920000 Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX ") 9 October 2018 4,872 43.79 44.53 44.294433 PSE 9 October 2018 478 43.84 44.11 43.902301 XDEA 9 October 2018 1,846 43.83 44.31 43.993174 XDEX 10 October 2018 8,185 43.16 43.99 43.474930 BATS 10 October 2018 2,810 43.12 43.83 43.476071 BSE 10 October 2018 1,009 43.12 43.58 43.461209 BYX 10 October 2018 5,200 43.12 43.95 43.466635 CFX 10 October 2018 5,700 43.56 43.75 43.715614 IEXG 10 October 2018 155,317 43.11 44.04 43.527346 NASDAQ 10 October 2018 300 43.45 43.58 43.533333 NSX 10 October 2018 7,676 43.12 43.58 43.378731 NYSE 10 October 2018 41,482 43.11 44 43.642903 OTC 10 October 2018 4,400 43.11 44 43.521591 PSE 10 October 2018 100 43.57 43.57 43.570000 XDEA 10 October 2018 2,821 43.11 43.81 43.440734 XDEX 11 October 2018 2,400 42.64 43.01 42.895000 BATS 11 October 2018 2,000 42.76 43 42.864750 BSE 11 October 2018 10 42.84 42.84 42.840000 BYX 11 October 2018 1,500 42.76 43.2 42.946333 CFX 11 October 2018 185,664 42.57 43.24 42.887182 NASDAQ 11 October 2018 9,156 42.59 42.99 42.832971 NYSE 11 October 2018 25,072 42.59 43.2 42.901742 OTC 11 October 2018 100 42.95 42.95 42.950000 PHLX 11 October 2018 2,898 42.61 43.15 42.864852 PSE 11 October 2018 300 42.68 42.91 42.813333 XDEA 11 October 2018 900 42.68 42.99 42.887778 XDEX

Transaction details

3

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11 October 2018 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4241/181012_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

4