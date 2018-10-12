Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/12 04:43:04 pm
43.04 USD   +0.99%
03:53pCOCA COLA EUROP : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03:43pCOCA COLA EUROP : Transactions in Own Shares
PU
10/11COCA-COLA EUROP : Fuze Tea launches first UK TV advertisement, encou..
AQ
Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

10/12/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 12, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

12 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

5 October 2018

3,300

44.5

44.85

44.636061

CBOE BZX Equity Exchange (" BATS ")

5 October 2018

1,577

44.53

44.74

44.645409

Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ")

5 October 2018

141

44.63

44.66

44.638723

BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ")

5 October 2018

16,100

44.495

44.98

44.777019

CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ")

5 October 2018

223

44.5

44.53

44.516547

IEX (" IEXG ")

5 October 2018

126,088

44.48

44.97

44.690692

NASDAQ

5 October 2018

8,071

44.5

44.89

44.669143

New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ")

5 October 2018

51,700

44.49

44.98

44.590131

OTC Markets (" OTC ")

5 October 2018

3,400

44.5

44.8

44.681176

NYSE Arca (" PSE ")

5 October 2018

500

44.55

44.76

44.626000

CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ")

8 October 2018

1,721

44.42

44.91

44.668850

BATS

8 October 2018

1,200

44.45

44.81

44.763333

BSE

8 October 2018

500

44.42

44.8

44.714000

BYX

8 October 2018

6,151

44.42

44.91

44.744975

CFX

8 October 2018

200

44.54

44.76

44.650000

IEXG

8 October 2018

8,900

44.43

44.92

44.718933

NASDAQ

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

8 October 2018

300

44.45

44.79

44.563333

NYSE-National Exchange (" NSX ")

8 October 2018

3,471

44.43

44.92

44.711069

NYSE

8 October 2018

8,932

44.42

44.92

44.650542

OTC

8 October 2018

139,066

44.43

44.93

44.599161

PSE

8 October 2018

800

44.42

44.8

44.566250

XDEA

8 October 2018

1,959

44.42

44.83

44.641756

XDEX

9 October 2018

6,572

43.8

44.52

43.954379

BATS

9 October 2018

4,436

43.795

44.52

43.980070

BSE

9 October 2018

1,156

43.84

44.31

43.919204

BYX

9 October 2018

5,300

43.8

44.52

44.040943

CFX

9 October 2018

1,000

43.85

44.52

44.228000

IEXG

9 October 2018

154,934

43.79

44.53

44.086406

NASDAQ

9 October 2018

300

44.31

44.5

44.373333

NSX

9 October 2018

8,542

43.8

44.51

43.952227

NYSE

9 October 2018

36,664

43.79

44.52

43.973056

OTC

9 October 2018

100

43.92

43.92

43.920000

Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX ")

9 October 2018

4,872

43.79

44.53

44.294433

PSE

9 October 2018

478

43.84

44.11

43.902301

XDEA

9 October 2018

1,846

43.83

44.31

43.993174

XDEX

10 October 2018

8,185

43.16

43.99

43.474930

BATS

10 October 2018

2,810

43.12

43.83

43.476071

BSE

10 October 2018

1,009

43.12

43.58

43.461209

BYX

10 October 2018

5,200

43.12

43.95

43.466635

CFX

10 October 2018

5,700

43.56

43.75

43.715614

IEXG

10 October 2018

155,317

43.11

44.04

43.527346

NASDAQ

10 October 2018

300

43.45

43.58

43.533333

NSX

10 October 2018

7,676

43.12

43.58

43.378731

NYSE

10 October 2018

41,482

43.11

44

43.642903

OTC

10 October 2018

4,400

43.11

44

43.521591

PSE

10 October 2018

100

43.57

43.57

43.570000

XDEA

10 October 2018

2,821

43.11

43.81

43.440734

XDEX

11 October 2018

2,400

42.64

43.01

42.895000

BATS

11 October 2018

2,000

42.76

43

42.864750

BSE

11 October 2018

10

42.84

42.84

42.840000

BYX

11 October 2018

1,500

42.76

43.2

42.946333

CFX

11 October 2018

185,664

42.57

43.24

42.887182

NASDAQ

11 October 2018

9,156

42.59

42.99

42.832971

NYSE

11 October 2018

25,072

42.59

43.2

42.901742

OTC

11 October 2018

100

42.95

42.95

42.950000

PHLX

11 October 2018

2,898

42.61

43.15

42.864852

PSE

11 October 2018

300

42.68

42.91

42.813333

XDEA

11 October 2018

900

42.68

42.99

42.887778

XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

5, 8, 9, 10 and 11 October 2018

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4241/181012_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:52:09 UTC
