Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

11/23/2018 | 01:26pm CET

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

November 23, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

23 November 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

2

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

16 November 2018

934

49.28

49.29

49.284647

BATS Global Markets (" BATS ")

16 November 2018

100

49.28

49.28

49.280000

Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ")

16 November 2018

737

49.28

49.29

49.289498

BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ")

16 November 2018

100

49.28

49.28

49.280000

CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ")

16 November 2018

400

49.29

49.29

49.290000

IEX (" IEXG ")

16 November 2018

1,537

49.28

49.29

49.286994

NASDAQ

16 November 2018

300

49.28

49.29

49.286667

NYSE - National Exchange (" NSX ")

16 November 2018

169,668

48.6

49.415

49.062105

New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ")

16 November 2018

200

49.285

49.29

49.287500

OTC Markets (" OTC ")

16 November 2018

2,506

49.28

49.29

49.289362

NYSE Arca (" PSE ")

16 November 2018

200

49.28

49.29

49.285000

CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange (" XDEA ")

16 November 2018

318

49.28

49.29

49.286855

CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ")

19 November 2018

300

48.87

48.9

48.880000

BATS

19 November 2018

700

48.79

48.79

48.790000

IEXG

19 November 2018

1,300

48.87

48.93

48.923077

NASDAQ

19 November 2018

241,558

48.73

49.37

48.980515

NYSE

19 November 2018

100

48.93

48.93

48.930000

OTC

19 November 2018

61,942

48.79

48.99

48.903733

PSE

19 November 2018

10,100

48.93

49.2

49.197327

XDEX

20 November 2018

200,000

47.915

48.64

48.119363

NYSE

21 November 2018

500

48.28

48.3

48.292000

BATS

21 November 2018

202

48.28

48.34

48.310297

BSE

21 November 2018

148

48.275

48.34

48.318919

BYX

21 November 2018

500

48.28

48.465

48.354000

CFX

21 November 2018

2,400

48.34

48.42

48.416667

IEXG

21 November 2018

8,775

48.28

48.475

48.406034

NASDAQ

21 November 2018

100

48.34

48.34

48.340000

NSX

21 November 2018

231,681

47.92

48.56

48.349111

NYSE

21 November 2018

900

48.42

48.42

48.420000

OTC

21 November 2018

200

48.3

48.3

48.300000

Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX ")

21 November 2018

22,794

48.25

48.34

48.284069

PSE

21 November 2018

600

48.3

48.34

48.306667

XDEX

3

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN:

GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

16, 19, 20 and 21 November

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4621/181123_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

4

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: November 23, 2018

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

5

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 12:25:02 UTC
