Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

November 23, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

23 November 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 16 November 2018 934 49.28 49.29 49.284647 BATS Global Markets (" BATS ") 16 November 2018 100 49.28 49.28 49.280000 Boston Stock Exchange (" BSE ") 16 November 2018 737 49.28 49.29 49.289498 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange (" BYX ") 16 November 2018 100 49.28 49.28 49.280000 CFX Alternative Trading (" CFX ") 16 November 2018 400 49.29 49.29 49.290000 IEX (" IEXG ") 16 November 2018 1,537 49.28 49.29 49.286994 NASDAQ 16 November 2018 300 49.28 49.29 49.286667 NYSE - National Exchange (" NSX ") 16 November 2018 169,668 48.6 49.415 49.062105 New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") 16 November 2018 200 49.285 49.29 49.287500 OTC Markets (" OTC ") 16 November 2018 2,506 49.28 49.29 49.289362 NYSE Arca (" PSE ") 16 November 2018 200 49.28 49.29 49.285000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange (" XDEA ") 16 November 2018 318 49.28 49.29 49.286855 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange (" XDEX ") 19 November 2018 300 48.87 48.9 48.880000 BATS 19 November 2018 700 48.79 48.79 48.790000 IEXG 19 November 2018 1,300 48.87 48.93 48.923077 NASDAQ 19 November 2018 241,558 48.73 49.37 48.980515 NYSE 19 November 2018 100 48.93 48.93 48.930000 OTC 19 November 2018 61,942 48.79 48.99 48.903733 PSE 19 November 2018 10,100 48.93 49.2 49.197327 XDEX 20 November 2018 200,000 47.915 48.64 48.119363 NYSE 21 November 2018 500 48.28 48.3 48.292000 BATS 21 November 2018 202 48.28 48.34 48.310297 BSE 21 November 2018 148 48.275 48.34 48.318919 BYX 21 November 2018 500 48.28 48.465 48.354000 CFX 21 November 2018 2,400 48.34 48.42 48.416667 IEXG 21 November 2018 8,775 48.28 48.475 48.406034 NASDAQ 21 November 2018 100 48.34 48.34 48.340000 NSX 21 November 2018 231,681 47.92 48.56 48.349111 NYSE 21 November 2018 900 48.42 48.42 48.420000 OTC 21 November 2018 200 48.3 48.3 48.300000 Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX ") 21 November 2018 22,794 48.25 48.34 48.284069 PSE 21 November 2018 600 48.3 48.34 48.306667 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 16, 19, 20 and 21 November Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4621/181123_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: November 23, 2018