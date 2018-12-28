Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 04:06:03 pm
46.2 USD   +0.13%
12/28/2018 | 03:40pm CET

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

December 28, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

28 December 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased

Lowest price paid per share (USX)

Highest price paid per share (USX)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)

Trading venue

24 December 2018

100,000

45.45

46.08

45.709806

New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ")

26 December 2018

75,000

45.30

46.07

45.752654

NYSE

27 December 2018

71,000

45.20

46.07

45.602064

NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN:

GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

24, 26 and 27 December

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

2

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4851/181228_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: December 28, 2018

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

4

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 551 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 1 051 M
Debt 2018 5 121 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 19,32
P/E ratio 2019 16,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 19 474 M
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,0 €
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS15.78%22 311
PEPSICO-9.66%152 915
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV-9.52%29 294
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-18.08%6 295
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.10%4 508
A.G. BARR PLC19.73%1 162
