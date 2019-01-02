Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States
2
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( " PCA " )
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nick Wall
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")
GB00BDCPN049
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of 4,883 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 4,883 Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) USD $0
Volume(s) 4,883
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
Aggregated Volume: 4,883 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-12-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")
GB00BDCPN049
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 2,300 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting of the 4,883 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018
3
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) USD $48.42
Volume(s) 2,300
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
Aggregated Volume: 2,300 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $48.42 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-12-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
4
1. a) 2. a) b) 3. a) b) 4.
Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name LEICoca-Cola European Partners plc 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")
GB00BDCPN049
Acquisition of 8,280 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 8,280 Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD $0
|
8,280
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Aggregated Volume: 8,280 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share
e) f)Date of the transaction Place of the transaction
2018-12-01
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
b)
c)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")
|
instrument, type of instrument,
|
Identification code
|
GB00BDCPN049
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 2,520 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of
|
the vesting of the 8,280 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
5
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD $48.42
|
2,520