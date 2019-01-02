Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

January 2, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

List identifying information required to be furnished by Coca-Cola European Partners plc pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of The Securities Exchange ActDecember 1-31, 2018

Information Public announcements Announcement PDMR transactions in company shares December 4, 2018 PDMR transactions in company shares December 10, 2018 PDMR transactions in company shares December 12, 2018 PDMR transactions in company shares December 20, 2018 Total voting rights and share capital at December 31, 2018 January 2, 2019 Required by

FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

Date of Matter

December 4, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( " PCA " ) a) Name Nick Wall 2. Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola European Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,883 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 4,883 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) USD $0 Volume(s) 4,883 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Aggregated Volume: 4,883 Ordinary Shares Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share e) Date of the transaction 2018-12-01 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS) 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 2,300 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting of the 4,883 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) USD $48.42 Volume(s) 2,300 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Aggregated Volume: 2,300 Ordinary Shares Aggregated Price: USD $48.42 per share e) Date of the transaction 2018-12-03 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

1. a) 2. a) b) 3. a) b) 4.

Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name LEICoca-Cola European Partners plc 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")

GB00BDCPN049

Acquisition of 8,280 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 8,280 Ordinary Shares

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) USD $0 8,280

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated Volume: 8,280 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share

e) f)Date of the transaction Place of the transaction

2018-12-01

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

b)

c)

Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") instrument, type of instrument, Identification code GB00BDCPN049 Nature of the transaction Sale of 2,520 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting of the 8,280 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018 Price(s) and volume(s) 5