Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

01/02/2019 | 06:19pm CET

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

January 2, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-F ý

Form 40-F D ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨

No ý

List identifying information required to be furnished by Coca-Cola European Partners plc pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of The Securities Exchange ActDecember 1-31, 2018

Information

Public announcements

Announcement

PDMR transactions in company shares

December 4, 2018

PDMR transactions in company shares

December 10, 2018

PDMR transactions in company shares

December 12, 2018

PDMR transactions in company shares

December 20, 2018

Total voting rights and share capital at December 31, 2018

January 2, 2019

Required by

FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

Date of Matter

2

December 4, 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( " PCA " )

a)

Name

Nick Wall

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b)

LEI

549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")

GB00BDCPN049

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 4,883 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 4,883 Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) USD $0

Volume(s) 4,883

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

Aggregated Volume: 4,883 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-12-01

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")

GB00BDCPN049

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 2,300 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting of the 4,883 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018

3

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) USD $48.42

Volume(s) 2,300

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

Aggregated Volume: 2,300 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $48.42 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-12-03

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

4

1. a) 2. a) b) 3. a) b) 4.

Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name LEICoca-Cola European Partners plc 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")

GB00BDCPN049

Acquisition of 8,280 Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016, resulting in the issue of 8,280 Ordinary Shares

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD $0

8,280

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated Volume: 8,280 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $0 per share

e) f)Date of the transaction Place of the transaction

2018-12-01

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

b)

c)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")

instrument, type of instrument,

Identification code

GB00BDCPN049

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 2,520 shares on a non-discretionary basis to fund the tax liability due in respect of

the vesting of the 8,280 Ordinary Shares on 1 December 2018

Price(s) and volume(s)

5

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD $48.42

2,520

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
