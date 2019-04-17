Log in
Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

0
04/17/2019 | 06:23am EDT

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

April 17, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

On April 17, 2019, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") issued a release announcing the availability of the proxy materials listed below for its 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on May 29, 2019. A copy of the release is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety.

Available Proxy Materials

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (a copy of which is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety); and

2019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy (a copy of which is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety).

Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1Release of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, dated April 17, 2019

Exhibit 99.2Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Exhibit 99.32019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy

CONTACTS:

Company Secretariat

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Clare Wardle

Sarah Willett

Shanna Wendt

T +44 20 7355 8406

T +44 7970 145 218

T +44 7976 595 168

About CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish stock exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: April 17, 2019

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

3

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

LONDON, 17 April 2019 - Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") announces that the Notice of Meeting for its 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held at 3.30pm on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ ("Notice of AGM") is available to view at: ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/proxy- materials. The 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("2018 Integrated Report") was published on 14 March 2019 and can be found at ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/annual- reports.

The 2018 Integrated Report, Notice of AGM and 2019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy ("Form of Proxy") are also being sent to those shareholders who have requested to receive hard copies today.

In compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:22:12 UTC
