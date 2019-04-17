Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States Securities and Exchange Commission Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 April 17, 2019 COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Pemberton House, Bakers Road Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom (Address of principal executive office) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.) (Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨ (Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)) (Check One) Yes ¨ No ý (Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)) (Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING On April 17, 2019, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") issued a release announcing the availability of the proxy materials listed below for its 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on May 29, 2019. A copy of the release is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety. Available Proxy Materials •Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (a copy of which is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety); and •2019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy (a copy of which is submitted herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety). Exhibits Exhibit 99.1Release of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, dated April 17, 2019 Exhibit 99.2Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Exhibit 99.32019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy CONTACTS: Company Secretariat Investor Relations Media Relations Clare Wardle Sarah Willett Shanna Wendt T +44 20 7355 8406 T +44 7970 145 218 T +44 7976 595 168

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING LONDON, 17 April 2019 - Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") announces that the Notice of Meeting for its 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held at 3.30pm on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ ("Notice of AGM") is available to view at: ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/proxy- materials. The 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("2018 Integrated Report") was published on 14 March 2019 and can be found at ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/annual- reports. The 2018 Integrated Report, Notice of AGM and 2019 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy ("Form of Proxy") are also being sent to those shareholders who have requested to receive hard copies today. In compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

