Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola European Partners plc    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:35am EDT

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

June 21, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

21 June 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Aggregate number of

ordinary shares of

Volume weighted

EUR 0.01 each

Lowest price paid per

Highest price paid per

average price paid

Date of purchase

purchased

share (USX)

share (USX)

per share (USX)

Trading venue

14 June 2019

160,000

56.36

56.99

56.762762

New York Stock

Exchange (" NYSE ")

17 June 2019

160,000

56.81

57.38

57.110665

NYSE

18 June 2019

160,000

56.62

57.65

57.043688

NYSE

19 June 2019

160,000

56.51

57.64

57.093339

NYSE

20 June 2019

160,000

57.31

57.93

57.645372

NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Shares purchased:

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

14, 17, 18, 19 and 20 June 2019

Investment firm:

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

/system/file_resources/6201/190621_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

2

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: June 21, 2019

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

4

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
07:35aCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
06/18COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : Coca-Cola Great Britain continues sustainab..
AQ
06/18COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Cola celebrates Diet Coke flavours with new campai..
AQ
06/18COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : DIET COKE CELEBRATES FLAVOUR RANGE WITH TV ..
AQ
06/18COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Honest, Glacéau Smartwater and Chaudfontaine bottl..
PU
06/17COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Cola employees collect over 1,000 bags of litter i..
PU
06/14COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
06/13COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : FUZE TEA ENCOURAGES CONSUMERS TO TAKE A LIT..
AQ
06/11COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : RELENTLESS ENERGY DRINKS UNVEILS PARTNERSHI..
AQ
06/03COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 12 177 M
EBIT 2019 1 729 M
Net income 2019 1 188 M
Debt 2019 5 891 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 20,28
P/E ratio 2020 18,56
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 24 095 M
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,2 €
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC25.21%26 518
PEPSICO20.25%180 807
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV11.17%30 941
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-14.90%4 733
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.409.69%4 602
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%3 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About