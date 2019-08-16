Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
16 August 2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
Aggregate number of
ordinary shares of
Volume weighted
EUR 0.01 each
Lowest price paid per
Highest price paid per
average price paid
Date of purchase
purchased
share (USX)
share (USX)
per share (USX)
Trading venue
9 August 2019
3,549
55.58
56.31
55.723897
BATS Global Markets ("
BATS ")
9 August 2019
1,046
55.64
56.21
55.788203
Boston Stock Exchange
(" BSE ")
BATS Global Markets
9 August 2019
1,500
55.64
55.78
55.744000
Secondary
Exchange (" BYX ")
9 August 2019
20,100
55.62
56.33
55.859428
CFX Alternative
Trading (" CFX ")
9 August 2019
7,753
55.58
56.07
55.719590
IEX (" IEXG ")
9 August 2019
200
55.72
55.72
55.720000
Chicago Stock Exchange
(" MSE ")
9 August 2019
6,380
55.62
56.31
55.779313
NASDAQ (" NASDAQ
")
9 August 2019
400
55.66
55.73
55.695000
NYSE - National
Exchange (" NSX ")
9 August 2019
122,612
55.56
56.33
55.805549
New York Stock
Exchange (" NYSE ")
9 August 2019
18,000
55.58
56.32
55.889500
OTC Markets (" OTC ")
9 August 2019
300
55.72
55.72
55.720000
Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX
")
9 August 2019
968
55.66
56.27
55.724256
NYSE Arca (" PSE ")
9 August 2019
410
55.66
55.86
55.706341
CBOE EDGA Equity
Exchange (" XDEA ")
2
9 August 2019
1,782
55.66
55.78
55.741930
CBOE EDGX Equity
Exchange (" XDEX ")
12 August 2019
751
55.17
55.17
55.170000
CFX
12 August 2019
192,249
54.99
55.45
55.168638
NYSE
13 August 2019
1,473
54.11
54.77
54.503367
BATS
13 August 2019
519
53.92
54.575
54.383487
BSE
13 August 2019
604
54.47
54.58
54.541440
BYX
13 August 2019
8,700
53.87
54.86
54.488391
CFX
13 August 2019
5,227
53.87
54.685
54.308095
IEXG
13 August 2019
18,109
54.04
54.86
54.525508
NASDAQ
13 August 2019
140,351
53.87
54.81
54.239616
NYSE
13 August 2019
23,579
53.87
54.83
54.406674
OTC
13 August 2019
235
54.14
54.6
54.391021
PSE
13 August 2019
1,103
54.17
54.49
54.383926
XDEA
13 August 2019
100
54.49
54.49
54.490000
XDEX
14 August 2019
861
53.67
54.09
53.815250
BATS
14 August 2019
200
53.69
54.43
54.060000
BSE
14 August 2019
400
53.69
54.37
54.200000
BYX
14 August 2019
200
53.96
53.96
53.960000
CFX
14 August 2019
20,131
53.67
54.38
54.117749
IEXG
14 August 2019
160,143
53.61
54.58
54.090900
NASDAQ
14 August 2019
5,691
53.68
54.47
54.044743
NYSE
14 August 2019
11,300
53.69
54.5
54.103274
OTC
14 August 2019
712
53.7
54.38
53.916671
PSE
14 August 2019
162
53.69
53.73
53.705309
XDEA
14 August 2019
200
53.7
53.7
53.700000
XDEX
15 August 2019
5,219
54.1
54.43
54.330310
BATS
15 August 2019
700
54.16
54.33
54.284286
BSE
15 August 2019
470
54.16
54.31
54.269362
BYX
15 August 2019
1,300
53.86
54.465
54.316538
CFX
15 August 2019
21,755
53.75
54.49
54.210519
IEXG
15 August 2019
19,939
53.76
54.49
54.306146
NASDAQ
15 August 2019
138,633
53.71
54.52
54.279083
NYSE
15 August 2019
10,480
53.86
54.47
54.200754
OTC
15 August 2019
505
53.99
54.36
54.242772
PSE
15 August 2019
100
54.42
54.42
54.420000
XDEA
15 August 2019
899
54.22
54.41
54.326663
XDEX
3
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Shares purchased:
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:
9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 August 2019
Investment firm:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Individual transactions
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:
