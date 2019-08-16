Log in
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

August 16, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

16 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the " Buyback Programme "). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Aggregate number of

ordinary shares of

Volume weighted

EUR 0.01 each

Lowest price paid per

Highest price paid per

average price paid

Date of purchase

purchased

share (USX)

share (USX)

per share (USX)

Trading venue

9 August 2019

3,549

55.58

56.31

55.723897

BATS Global Markets ("

BATS ")

9 August 2019

1,046

55.64

56.21

55.788203

Boston Stock Exchange

(" BSE ")

BATS Global Markets

9 August 2019

1,500

55.64

55.78

55.744000

Secondary

Exchange (" BYX ")

9 August 2019

20,100

55.62

56.33

55.859428

CFX Alternative

Trading (" CFX ")

9 August 2019

7,753

55.58

56.07

55.719590

IEX (" IEXG ")

9 August 2019

200

55.72

55.72

55.720000

Chicago Stock Exchange

(" MSE ")

9 August 2019

6,380

55.62

56.31

55.779313

NASDAQ (" NASDAQ

")

9 August 2019

400

55.66

55.73

55.695000

NYSE - National

Exchange (" NSX ")

9 August 2019

122,612

55.56

56.33

55.805549

New York Stock

Exchange (" NYSE ")

9 August 2019

18,000

55.58

56.32

55.889500

OTC Markets (" OTC ")

9 August 2019

300

55.72

55.72

55.720000

Nasdaq PSX (" PHLX

")

9 August 2019

968

55.66

56.27

55.724256

NYSE Arca (" PSE ")

9 August 2019

410

55.66

55.86

55.706341

CBOE EDGA Equity

Exchange (" XDEA ")

2

9 August 2019

1,782

55.66

55.78

55.741930

CBOE EDGX Equity

Exchange (" XDEX ")

12 August 2019

751

55.17

55.17

55.170000

CFX

12 August 2019

192,249

54.99

55.45

55.168638

NYSE

13 August 2019

1,473

54.11

54.77

54.503367

BATS

13 August 2019

519

53.92

54.575

54.383487

BSE

13 August 2019

604

54.47

54.58

54.541440

BYX

13 August 2019

8,700

53.87

54.86

54.488391

CFX

13 August 2019

5,227

53.87

54.685

54.308095

IEXG

13 August 2019

18,109

54.04

54.86

54.525508

NASDAQ

13 August 2019

140,351

53.87

54.81

54.239616

NYSE

13 August 2019

23,579

53.87

54.83

54.406674

OTC

13 August 2019

235

54.14

54.6

54.391021

PSE

13 August 2019

1,103

54.17

54.49

54.383926

XDEA

13 August 2019

100

54.49

54.49

54.490000

XDEX

14 August 2019

861

53.67

54.09

53.815250

BATS

14 August 2019

200

53.69

54.43

54.060000

BSE

14 August 2019

400

53.69

54.37

54.200000

BYX

14 August 2019

200

53.96

53.96

53.960000

CFX

14 August 2019

20,131

53.67

54.38

54.117749

IEXG

14 August 2019

160,143

53.61

54.58

54.090900

NASDAQ

14 August 2019

5,691

53.68

54.47

54.044743

NYSE

14 August 2019

11,300

53.69

54.5

54.103274

OTC

14 August 2019

712

53.7

54.38

53.916671

PSE

14 August 2019

162

53.69

53.73

53.705309

XDEA

14 August 2019

200

53.7

53.7

53.700000

XDEX

15 August 2019

5,219

54.1

54.43

54.330310

BATS

15 August 2019

700

54.16

54.33

54.284286

BSE

15 August 2019

470

54.16

54.31

54.269362

BYX

15 August 2019

1,300

53.86

54.465

54.316538

CFX

15 August 2019

21,755

53.75

54.49

54.210519

IEXG

15 August 2019

19,939

53.76

54.49

54.306146

NASDAQ

15 August 2019

138,633

53.71

54.52

54.279083

NYSE

15 August 2019

10,480

53.86

54.47

54.200754

OTC

15 August 2019

505

53.99

54.36

54.242772

PSE

15 August 2019

100

54.42

54.42

54.420000

XDEA

15 August 2019

899

54.22

54.41

54.326663

XDEX

3

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Shares purchased:

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases:

9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 August 2019

Investment firm:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6661/190816_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

4

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(Registrant)

Date: August 16, 2019

By:

/s/ Clare Wardle

Name:

Clare Wardle

Title:

General Counsel & Company Secretary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:56:09 UTC
