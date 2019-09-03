Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

Log in
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

09/03/2019 | 10:57am EDT

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 3, 2019

Commission File Number 001-37791

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Pemberton House, Bakers Road

Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))

(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý

List identifying information required to be furnished

by Coca-Cola European Partners plc

pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of The Securities Exchange Act

August 1-31, 2019

Information

Required by

Public announcements

FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

Announcement

Date of Matter

PDMR transactions in company shares

August 12, 2019

PDMR transactions in company shares

August 13, 2019

Total voting rights and share capital at August 31, 2019

September 2, 2019

2

August 12, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Stephen Moorhouse

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

General Manager, Northern Europe

Initial notification /

b)

amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b)

LEI

549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

4.

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of

instrument, Identification

GB00BDCPN049

a)

code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 5.875179 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Employee Share Plan

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD $55.8502

3.204643

USD $0.00

2.670536

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 5.875179 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated volume

d)

Price

Aggregated Price: USD $30.463745 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-09

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

3

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Leendert den Hollander

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

General Manager, Great Britain

Initial notification /

b)

amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b)

LEI

549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

4.

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of

instrument, Identification

GB00BDCPN049

a)

code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 5.875179 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Employee Share Plan

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD $55.8502

3.204643

USD $0.00

2.670536

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 5.875179 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated volume

d)

Price

Aggregated Price: USD $30.463745 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-09

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

4

August 13, 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Damian Gammell

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification /

b)

amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b)

LEI

549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

4.

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

instrument, type of

instrument, Identification

GB00BDCPN049

a)

code

Transfer of 85,675 Ordinary Shares from one brokerage account to another for nil

b)

Nature of the transaction

consideration as a result of a change in share plan administrator.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD $0.00

85,675

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 85,675 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated volume

d)

Price

Aggregated Price: USD $0.00 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-09

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

5

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:56:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 925 M
EBIT 2019 1 691 M
Net income 2019 1 168 M
Debt 2019 6 091 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 21 543 M
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,20  €
Last Close Price 51,27  €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC22.88%25 960
PEPSICO23.76%191 172
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV8.48%28 935
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.397.52%12 395
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-28.33%3 865
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%3 752
