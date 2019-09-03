Coca Cola European Partners : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
September 3, 2019
Commission File Number 001-37791
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Pemberton House, Bakers Road
Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ, United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)
(Check One) Form 20-Fý Form 40-FD ¨
(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1))
(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý
(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7))
(Check One) Yes ¨ No ý
List identifying information required to be furnished
by Coca-Cola European Partners plc
pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of The Securities Exchange Act
August 1-31, 2019
|
Information
|
Required by
|
Public announcements
|
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules
|
Announcement
|
Date of Matter
|
PDMR transactions in company shares
|
August 12, 2019
|
PDMR transactions in company shares
|
August 13, 2019
|
Total voting rights and share capital at August 31, 2019
|
September 2, 2019
|
|
2
|
|
August 12, 2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / PCA
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stephen Moorhouse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
General Manager, Northern Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial notification /
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
|
4.
|
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, Identification
|
GB00BDCPN049
|
|
|
a)
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of 5.875179 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Employee Share Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD $55.8502
|
3.204643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD $0.00
|
2.670536
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated Volume: 5.875179 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Price
|
Aggregated Price: USD $30.463745 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-08-09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / PCA
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Leendert den Hollander
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
General Manager, Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial notification /
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
|
4.
|
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, Identification
|
GB00BDCPN049
|
|
|
a)
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of 5.875179 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Employee Share Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD $55.8502
|
3.204643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD $0.00
|
2.670536
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated Volume: 5.875179 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Price
|
Aggregated Price: USD $30.463745 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-08-09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
August 13, 2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Damian Gammell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial notification /
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
|
4.
|
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, Identification
|
GB00BDCPN049
|
|
|
a)
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of 85,675 Ordinary Shares from one brokerage account to another for nil
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
consideration as a result of a change in share plan administrator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD $0.00
|
85,675
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated Volume: 85,675 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Price
|
Aggregated Price: USD $0.00 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-08-09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
