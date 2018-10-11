Log in
Coca Cola European Partners : ONE YOUNG WORLD 2018

10/11/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

This year, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has selected nine talented employees to attend this year's One Young World social responsibility summit in The Hague, from 17-20 October.

The 2018 Summit has another exciting agenda planned over the four days. Delegates will hear from some of the world's leading companies, non-governmental organisations and key influencers on some of the most pressing social and sustainability issues - including Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General, Amnesty International; Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever; and Doutzen Kroes, Model and Activist.

As well as attending the Summit, CCEP delegates will join more than 80 other Coca-Cola employees from across the global system at our site in Dongen to learn about the work we are doing to deliver our sustainability commitments. This will be followed by a hands-on litter collection activity in partnership with Plastic Whale in Amsterdam.

All of our delegates will share key learnings with leaders and colleagues across CCEP on their return to help inform our future sustainability activities:

  • Axelle Lautredou, Talent Acquisition Recruiter, France
  • Cecile Maquet, OPEX and Marketing Expenses Senior Financial Controller, France
  • Gael Rouxel, Commercialisation Manager, France
  • Katrien De Geest, Field Sales Team Leader, Belgium
  • Kristina Drenker, Supply Chain Business Transformation Manager, Germany
  • Lizan Bakker, Graduate Sales & Marketing, The Netherlands
  • Pierre Guerard, Category Manager, France
  • Solene Lekczynski, Communications Manager, France
  • Stephanie Goos, Digital Commerce Manager, The Netherlands

One Young World was founded in 2009 and is a UK-based charity that brings together the brightest young people from around the world, empowering them to make lasting connections to create positive change. For more information, please visit https://www.oneyoungworld.com/

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:07:03 UTC
