Coca Cola European Partners : ONE YOUNG WORLD 2018

This year, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has selected nine talented employees to attend this year's One Young World social responsibility summit in The Hague, from 17-20 October.

The 2018 Summit has another exciting agenda planned over the four days. Delegates will hear from some of the world's leading companies, non-governmental organisations and key influencers on some of the most pressing social and sustainability issues - including Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General, Amnesty International; Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever; and Doutzen Kroes, Model and Activist.

As well as attending the Summit, CCEP delegates will join more than 80 other Coca-Cola employees from across the global system at our site in Dongen to learn about the work we are doing to deliver our sustainability commitments. This will be followed by a hands-on litter collection activity in partnership with Plastic Whale in Amsterdam.

All of our delegates will share key learnings with leaders and colleagues across CCEP on their return to help inform our future sustainability activities:

Axelle Lautredou, Talent Acquisition Recruiter, France

Cecile Maquet, OPEX and Marketing Expenses Senior Financial Controller, France

Gael Rouxel, Commercialisation Manager, France

Katrien De Geest, Field Sales Team Leader, Belgium

Kristina Drenker, Supply Chain Business Transformation Manager, Germany

Lizan Bakker, Graduate Sales & Marketing, The Netherlands

Pierre Guerard, Category Manager, France

Solene Lekczynski, Communications Manager, France

Stephanie Goos, Digital Commerce Manager, The Netherlands

One Young World was founded in 2009 and is a UK-based charity that brings together the brightest young people from around the world, empowering them to make lasting connections to create positive change. For more information, please visit https://www.oneyoungworld.com/