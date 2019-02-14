Coca Cola European Partners : Q4 & FY 2018 Coca-Cola European Partners Earnings Webcast 0 02/14/2019 | 04:46am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 SOLID FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH, STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION LONDON, 14th February 2019 - Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCEP) today announces preliminary results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended 31 December 2018 and provides full-year 2019 guidance. HIGHLIGHTS Full-year 2018 • Revenue totalled €11.5 billion, up 4.0%, or up 4.5% on an fx-neutral basis. Comparable volume decreased 1.0% while revenue per unit case increased 5.5%, reflecting a continued focus on driving sustainable and profitable revenue growth.

• Reported operating profit was €1.3 billion, up 3.0%. Comparable operating profit was €1.6 billion, up 7.0%, or up 7.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis reflecting a run rate of 100% on merger synergy commitments.

• Reported diluted earnings per share were €1.86, or €2.30 on a comparable and fx-neutral basis, up 8.5%.

• Free cash flow was €1.1 billion. ROIC improved by 90 basis points to 9.9%.*

• Executed €500 million share buyback. Annual dividend of €1.06 per share, an increase of 26.0%, exiting the year with an annualised dividend payout ratio of approximately 50%. Fourth-quarter 2018 • Revenue totalled €2.8 billion, up 5.0% on a reported and fx-neutral basis. Comparable volume decreased 2.5% while revenue per unit case increased 6.0%.

• Reported operating profit was €194 million, down 2.0%. Comparable operating profit was €362 million, up 6.0%, or up 6.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis.

• Diluted earnings per share were €0.28 on a reported basis or €0.54 on a comparable basis. 2019 • Provides full-year guidance for 2019 including fx-neutral revenue growth in the low single-digit range (excluding the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes); comparable and fx-neutral operating profit growth of between 6-7%, and comparable and fx-neutral diluted earnings per share growth of between 10-11%.

• Share buyback of up to €1 billion in 2019.

• Announces move to Q1 and Q3 trading updates alongside the continuation of annual and semi-annual reporting.

• Announces intention to seek admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as a standard listing, and to delist from Euronext London effective 28 March 2019 (retaining all other listings). Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, said: "After our first two years as Coca-Cola European Partners, we continue to build a company based on three pillars: great beverages, great service and great people. In particular, our great people have delivered on our merger commitments while continuing to build for the future. "Our 2018 results demonstrate this momentum, reflecting our ongoing focus on driving profitable revenue growth through strong price and mix realisation and solid in market execution. I am especially proud of how our teams embraced the positive challenges brought by great summer weather across northern Europe, partially offset by softer trading in Spain and France. "Looking forward, we have an exciting but realistic long-term view of our growth opportunities. We continue to expand our total beverage portfolio while investing in core capabilities that will drive sustainable success, underpinned by our sustainability action plan 'This is Forward'. Launched just over a year ago, we are on track to deliver on our 2025 commitments. We are already leading the way on carbon and water and making good progress on packaging, but we know we need to do more. On this, we want to lead the conversation with our stakeholders, alongside The Coca-Cola Company. "It is a fantastic time to be leading CCEP. I have every confidence in our annual growth objectives over the mid-term, which now, having exited 2018 with a 50% dividend payout ratio alongside announcing up to a further €1 billion in share buybacks, collectively demonstrate our ultimate goal of delivering sustainable value for our shareholders." *Refer to 'Note Regarding the Presentation of Alternative Performance Measures' for further details about these measures. Fourth-Quarter ended 31 December 2018 Key Financial Measures € million % change Unaudited, fx impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates As ReportedComparableFx-ImpactAs ReportedComparableFx-ImpactComparable Fx-Neutral Revenue 2,794 2,794 (7)5.0 % 5.0%- %5.0% Cost of sales Operating expenses Operating profit Profit after taxes 1,734 1,727 (4) 3.5 % 6.5% (0.5)% 7.0% 866 705

(2)10.0 % 0.5%- %0.5% 194 362 134 260 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.28 0.54 (1) -- (2.0)% (319.5)%(313.5)% 6.0% 8.0%9.5% (0.5)% 6.5% (0.5)%8.5% - % 9.5% Year-Ended 31 December 2018 Key Financial Measures € million % change Unaudited, fx impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates As ReportedComparableFx-ImpactAs ReportedComparableFx-ImpactComparable Fx-Neutral Revenue 11,518 11,518 (60) 4.0% 4.0% (0.5)%4.5% Cost of sales Operating expenses Operating profit Profit after taxes 7,060 7,029 (37) 4.5% 4.5% (0.5)% 5.0% 3,158 2,907 (16) 4.0% 2.5% (0.5)%3.0% 1,300 1,582 (7) 3.0% 7.0% (0.5)% 7.5% 909 1,120 Diluted earnings per share (€) 1.86 2.30 (4)- 32.0% 8.0% (0.5)%8.5% 32.0% 8.5% - % 8.5% Operational Review Full-year 2018 reported operating profit totalled €1.3 billion, up 3.0% versus prior year. Comparable operating profit was €1.6 billion, up 7.0% on a comparable basis, or up 7.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Full-year 2018 diluted earnings per share were €1.86 on a reported basis, or €2.30 on a comparable basis. Fourth-quarter 2018 reported operating profit totalled €194 million, down 2.0% versus prior year. Comparable operating profit was €362 million, up 6.0% on a comparable basis, or up 6.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Fourth-quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share were €0.28 on a reported basis, or €0.54 on a comparable basis. Key operating profit factors during the full-year 2018 included solid revenue growth on a comparable and fx-neutral basis driven by strong revenue per unit case growth. This was partially offset by a 1.0% decline in volume as favourable weather in Great Britain, Germany and Northern Europe over the summer months was not enough to compensate for softer trading in Spain and France, the previously announced strategic portfolio and pricing initiatives, as well as the impact of new soft drinks taxes. Comparable operating margins improved as we broadly maintained our gross margin and continued to realise post-merger synergy benefits. Revenue Full-year 2018 revenue totalled €11.5 billion, up 4.0% versus prior year, or up 4.5% on a fx-neutral basis. Full-year 2018 revenue per unit case grew 5.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis benefiting approximately 2.5% from the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes. Volume decreased 1.0% on a comparable basis. Fourth-quarter 2018 revenue totalled €2.8 billion, up 5.0% versus prior year on a reported and fx-neutral basis. Revenue per unit case was up 6.0% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis benefiting from favourable underlying price, channel and package mix, as well as approximately 3.5% from the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes. Fourth-quarter volume decreased 2.5% on a comparable basis, reflecting recent customer disruption in France and the impact of our strategic pricing and promotion initiatives in Germany. On a territory basis for the fourth-quarter, Iberia revenues were down 1.5%, with solid volume growth in Portugal offset by softer trading in Spain. Revenue in Germany was up 3.0%, driven by solid revenue per unit case growth reflecting positive price, channel and pack mix effects. Revenue in Great Britain grew 18.5%, supported by underlying gains in revenue per unit case reflecting improved promotional effectiveness as well as the impact of the new soft drinks tax. Volume grew modestly in Great Britain supported by strong seasonal execution. Revenue in France was down 0.5% owing to changes in our price/packarchitecture as well as the impact of recent customer disruption. Revenue in the Northern European territories (Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland) was up 6.0% with strong revenue per unit case gains supported by solid growth in small packs. Revenue growth was mainly led by the Netherlands and Sweden. On a brand basis volume for the fourth-quarter, sparkling brands decreased 2.0%. Coca-Cola trademark brands declined by 3.5%, with a decline in Coca-Cola Classic partially offset by approximately 9.0% growth in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sparkling flavours and energy grew 2.5% supported by solid performances from Fanta, Schweppes and energy brands. Still brands declined by 5.5% driven by a decline of 6.5% in juices, isotonics and other, as well as a 4.5% decline in water. This mainly reflects portfolio decisions in the ready-to-drink tea and water categories. Fuze Tea, Chaudfontaine and Smartwater all saw solid volume growth in the fourth quarter. Cost of Sales Full-year 2018 reported cost of sales were €7.1 billion, up 4.5%. Comparable cost of sales were €7.0 billion, up 4.5%, or up 5.0% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Full-year cost of sales per unit case increased 5.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. This reflects brand mix, higher concentrate costs through the incidence pricing model given strong revenue per unit case growth, as well as approximately 4.0% from the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes. Fourth-quarter 2018 reported cost of sales were €1.7 billion, up 3.5% versus prior year. Cost of sales were €1.7 billion, up 6.5% on comparable basis and up 7.0% on comparable and fx-neutral basis. Fourth-quarter cost of sales per unit case increased 8.0% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis, including approximately 5.5% from the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes. Operating Expenses Full-year 2018 reported operating expenses were €3.2 billion, up 4.0%. Comparable operating expenses were €2.9 billion, up 2.5% on a comparable basis, or up 3.0% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. This reflects our continued investments for the future partially offset by synergy benefits and a continued focus on managing expenses. Fourth-quarter 2018 reported operating expenses were €866 million, up 10.0%. Comparable operating expenses were €705 million, up 0.5% on both a comparable basis and comparable and fx-neutral basis. Restructuring Charges During the full-year 2018 we recognised restructuring charges totalling €274 million. These charges principally relate to restructuring activities under our Integration and Synergy programme, supply chain site consolidation in Great Britain and Iberia and other initiatives in Iberia and Germany. 2019 Outlook* For 2019, CCEP expects: • Revenue growth in the low single-digit range excluding the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes of approximately 1.0%[1]

• Cost of sales per unit case growth of approximately 2.5% excluding the impact of incremental soft drinks taxes of approximately 1.5%[1]

• Operating profit growth between 6-7%[1]

• Comparable tax rate of approximately 25%

• Diluted earnings per share growth of between 10-11%[1], [2]

• Share buyback of up to €1 billion

•Free cash flow in the range of €1 billion to €1.1 billion

• Capital expenditures of approximately €525 million to €575 million

• Return on invested capital (ROIC) to improve by approximately 40 basis points * Refer to 'Note Regarding the Presentation of Alternative Performance Measures' for further details about these measures. [1]On a comparable and fx-neutral basis.

[2]Diluted earnings per share growth assumes share buybacks of €1 billion in 2019. Dividends During the year ended 31 December 2018, CCEP made dividend payments totalling €513 million (2017: €489 million), comprising four quarterly dividends totalling €1.06 per share and representing an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. The fourth-quarter dividend implied an approximate annualised 50% dividend payout ratio. Going forward from 2019 onwards, there will be two interim dividend payments instead of four quarterly dividend payments. The first-half interim dividend will be announced with the first-quarter trading update in April, with payment in June. The second-half interim dividend will be announced with the third-quarter trading update in October, with payment in December. Share Buyback In September 2018, the Company announced a €1.5 billion[1]share buyback programme to reduce the share capital of the Company. The buyback programme began in September 2018 and €500 million of shares were repurchased by the end of 2018. The Company will continue with the buyback programme, repurchasing shares of up to €1 billion in 2019 and this will begin as soon as possible. The value of the programme may be adjusted depending on economic, operating, or other factors, including acquisition opportunities. The buyback programme will be carried out for the shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the general authority to repurchase shares granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018. CCEP intends to effect the buyback programme in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The maximum number of ordinary shares authorised for repurchase at the company's 2018 Annual General Meeting is 48,507,819. All shares repurchased as part of the buyback programme will be cancelled. [1]Existing shareholder authority to buyback shares expires at the end of the 2019 Annual General Meeting or, if earlier, the close of business on 28 June 2019. The company expects to seek further approval from shareholders to buyback shares at subsequent Annual General Meetings. Conference Call CCEP will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at 12:30 GMT, 13:30 CET and 7:30 a.m. EST. The call can be accessed through the Company's website atwww.ccep.com. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available atwww.ccep.comas soon as possible. Intention to Seek Admission to Trading on London Stock Exchange and to Delist from Euronext London CCEP has given notice of its intention to transfer its existing admission to trading on the market of Euronext London to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "Transfer"). CCEP's decision to delist from Euronext London and apply for admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is in an effort to improve market access for investors and enhance liquidity. This does not change the Company's category of listing, which will remain a standard listing under Chapter 14 of the UKLA's (the "United Kingdom Listing Authority") Listing Rules. It is expected that CCEP's ordinary shares (the "Shares") will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019 and that delisting of the Shares from Euronext London will occur from 29 March 2019. There will therefore be one day of overlap during which the Shares will be admitted to trading on both London Stock Exchange and Euronext London to ensure continuous admission to the Official List of the UKLA. Please note that this does not impact the listing of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Euronext Amsterdam or the Spanish stock exchanges. Following admission, investors will be able to trade the Shares on all markets under the symbol CCEP, with the Shares being quoted and traded in Euro on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchanges (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia), and in USD on the NYSE. A summary document in connection with the Transfer will be published by the Company in due course and will be available atwww.ccep.com. Financial Details and Reporting Changes From the start of the 2019 financial year, CCEP will release a quarterly trading statement for Q1 and Q3 instead of publishing full financial results. The quarterly trading statements will provide sales performance in the quarter alongside commentary including any update to the full-year outlook. CCEP will continue to host conference calls to present and discuss the trading statements. CCEP will continue to publish financial results for the half-year and full year. Our next announcement will be our first-quarter 2019 trading update which will be released at 07:00 BST, 08:00 CEST, and 2:00 a.m. EDT on 30 April 2019. A conference call will be hosted with investors and analysts. Contacts Investor Relations Sarah Willett+44 7970 145 218 Claire Huff+44 7528 251 033 Joe Collins+44 7583 903 560 Media Relations Shanna Wendt+44 7976 595 168 About CCEP Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London and on the Spanish stock exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website atwww.ccep.comand follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:46:01 UTC 0 Latest news on COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER 04:46a COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Q4 & FY 2018 Coca-Cola European Partners Earnings .. PU 04:37a Coke European Partners sees revenue growth, new London listing RE 02:22a COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : 2018 Results PU 02/06 COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : awarded position on CDP 2018 A List PU 01/25 Big food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping pla.. RE 01/24 Big brands revisit the milkman model to cut plastic pollution RE 01/02 COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer PU 2018 COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer PU 2018 COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Transactions in Own Shares PU 2018 COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Transactions in Own Shares PU