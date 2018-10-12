Coca Cola European Partners : Transactions in Own Shares

ShareThis
Transactions in Own Shares
Released : 10/12/18
12 October 2018
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
|
Date of Aggregate number of ordinary shares Lowest price paid 4H4i.g8h5est price paid
|
purchase of EUR 0.01 each purchased per share (USX) per share (USX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4V4o.l6u3m60e6w1eighted average
|
price paid per share (USX)
|
5 October 3,300
|
44.5
|
TCBraOdEinBgZvXenEuqeuity Exchange
|
2018
|
("BATS")
|
5 October 1,577
|
44.53
|
44.74
|
44.645409
|
Boston Stock Exchange
|
2018
|
("BSE")
|
5 October 141
|
44.63
|
44.66
|
44.638723
|
BATS Global Markets
|
2018
|
Secondary Exchange
|
("BYX")
|
44.495
|
44.98
|
44.777019
|
CFX Alternative Trading
|
("CFX")
|
44.5
|
44.53
|
44.516547
|
IEX ("IEXG")
|
44.48
|
44.97
|
44.690692
|
NASDAQ
|
44.5
|
44.89
|
44.669143
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
("NYSE")
|
44.49
|
44.98
|
44.590131
|
OTC Markets ("OTC")
|
44.5
|
44.8
|
44.681176
|
NYSE Arca ("PSE")
|
44.55
|
44.76
|
44.626000
|
CBOE EDGX Equity
|
Exchange ("XDEX")
|
44.42
|
44.91
|
44.668850
|
BATS
|
44.45
|
44.81
|
44.763333
|
BSE
|
44.42
|
44.8
|
44.714000
|
BYX
|
44.42
|
44.91
|
44.744975
|
CFX
|
44.54
|
44.76
|
44.650000
|
IEXG
|
44.43
|
44.92
|
44.718933
|
NASDAQ
|
44.45
|
44.79
|
44.563333
|
NYSE- National Exchange
|
("NSX")
|
44.43
|
44.92
|
44.711069
|
NYSE
5 October 16,100 2018
5 October
2018
223
5 October 126,088
2018
5 October 8,071
2018
5 October 51,700
2018
5 October 3,400
2018
5 October 500
2018
8 October 1,721
2018
8 October 1,200
2018
8 October 500
2018
8 October 6,151
2018
8 October 200
2018
8 October 8,900
2018
8 October 300
2018
8 October 3,471
2018
8 October 8,932 2018
8 October
2018
139,066
8 October 800
2018
8 October 1,959
2018
9 October 6,572
2018
9 October 4,436
2018
9 October 1,156
2018
9 October 5,300
2018
9 October 1,000
2018
9 October 154,934
2018
9 October 300
2018
9 October 8,542
2018
9 October 36,664
2018
9 October 100
2018
9 October 4,872
2018
9 October 478
2018
9 October 1,846
2018
10 8,185 October
2018
10 2,810 October
2018
10 1,009 October
2018
10 5,200 October
2018
10 5,700 October
2018
10 October 2018
155,317
10 300 October
2018
10 7,676 October
2018
10 41,482 October
2018
10 4,400 October
2018
10 100 October
2018
44.42 44.43 44.42 44.42 43.8
43.795 43.84 43.8
43.85 43.79 44.31 43.8
43.79 43.92 43.79 43.84 43.83 43.16
43.12
43.12
43.12
43.56
43.11
43.45
43.12
43.11
43.11
43.57
44.92 44.93 44.8
44.83 44.52 44.52 44.31 44.52 44.52 44.53 44.5
44.51 44.52 43.92 44.53 44.11 44.31 43.99
43.83
43.58
43.95
43.75
44.04
43.58
43.58
44
44
43.57
44.650542 44.599161 44.566250 44.641756 43.954379 43.980070 43.919204 44.040943 44.228000 44.086406 44.373333 43.952227 43.973056 43.920000 44.294433 43.902301 43.993174 43.474930
43.476071
43.461209
43.466635
43.715614
43.527346
43.533333
43.378731
43.642903
43.521591
43.570000
OTC
PSE
XDEA
XDEX
BATS
BSE
BYX
CFX
IEXG
NASDAQ
NSX
NYSE
OTC
Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX")
PSE
XDEA
XDEX
BATS
BSE
BYX
CFX
IEXG
NASDAQ
NSX
NYSE
OTC
PSE
XDEA
10 2,821 October
2018
11 2,400 October
2018
11 2,000 October
2018
11 10 October
2018
11 1,500 October
2018
11 185,664 October
2018
11 9,156 October
2018
11 25,072 October
2018
11 100 October
2018
11 2,898 October
2018
11 300 October
2018
11 900 October
2018
Transaction details
43.11
42.64
42.76
42.84
42.76
42.57
42.59
42.59
42.95
42.61
42.68
42.68
43.81
43.01
43
42.84
43.2
43.24
42.99
43.2
42.95
43.15
42.91
42.99
43.440734
42.895000
42.864750
42.840000
42.946333
42.887182
42.832971
42.901742
42.950000
42.864852
42.813333
42.887778
XDEX
BATS
BSE
BYX
CFX
NASDAQ
NYSE
OTC
PHLX
PSE
XDEA
XDEXThe table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases: Investment firm:
Individual transactions
5, 8, 9, 10 and 11 October 2018 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4241/181012_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313
