Coca Cola European Partners : Transactions in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Released : 10/12/18

12 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of Aggregate number of ordinary shares Lowest price paid 4H4i.g8h5est price paid purchase of EUR 0.01 each purchased per share (USX) per share (USX) 4V4o.l6u3m60e6w1eighted average price paid per share (USX) 5 October 3,300 44.5 TCBraOdEinBgZvXenEuqeuity Exchange 2018 ("BATS") 5 October 1,577 44.53 44.74 44.645409 Boston Stock Exchange 2018 ("BSE") 5 October 141 44.63 44.66 44.638723 BATS Global Markets 2018 Secondary Exchange ("BYX") 44.495 44.98 44.777019 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 44.5 44.53 44.516547 IEX ("IEXG") 44.48 44.97 44.690692 NASDAQ 44.5 44.89 44.669143 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 44.49 44.98 44.590131 OTC Markets ("OTC") 44.5 44.8 44.681176 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 44.55 44.76 44.626000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 44.42 44.91 44.668850 BATS 44.45 44.81 44.763333 BSE 44.42 44.8 44.714000 BYX 44.42 44.91 44.744975 CFX 44.54 44.76 44.650000 IEXG 44.43 44.92 44.718933 NASDAQ 44.45 44.79 44.563333 NYSE- National Exchange ("NSX") 44.43 44.92 44.711069 NYSE 5 October 16,100 2018

5 October

2018

223

5 October 126,088

2018

5 October 8,071

2018

5 October 51,700

2018

5 October 3,400

2018

5 October 500

2018

8 October 1,721

2018

8 October 1,200

2018

8 October 500

2018

8 October 6,151

2018

8 October 200

2018

8 October 8,900

2018

8 October 300

2018

8 October 3,471

2018

8 October 8,932 2018

8 October

2018

139,066

8 October 800

2018

8 October 1,959

2018

9 October 6,572

2018

9 October 4,436

2018

9 October 1,156

2018

9 October 5,300

2018

9 October 1,000

2018

9 October 154,934

2018

9 October 300

2018

9 October 8,542

2018

9 October 36,664

2018

9 October 100

2018

9 October 4,872

2018

9 October 478

2018

9 October 1,846

2018

10 8,185 October

2018

10 2,810 October

2018

10 1,009 October

2018

10 5,200 October

2018

10 5,700 October

2018

10 October 2018

155,317

10 300 October

2018

10 7,676 October

2018

10 41,482 October

2018

10 4,400 October

2018

10 100 October

2018

44.42 44.43 44.42 44.42 43.8

43.795 43.84 43.8

43.85 43.79 44.31 43.8

43.79 43.92 43.79 43.84 43.83 43.16

43.12

43.12

43.12

43.56

43.11

43.45

43.12

43.11

43.11

43.57

44.92 44.93 44.8

44.83 44.52 44.52 44.31 44.52 44.52 44.53 44.5

44.51 44.52 43.92 44.53 44.11 44.31 43.99

43.83

43.58

43.95

43.75

44.04

43.58

43.58

44

44

43.57

44.650542 44.599161 44.566250 44.641756 43.954379 43.980070 43.919204 44.040943 44.228000 44.086406 44.373333 43.952227 43.973056 43.920000 44.294433 43.902301 43.993174 43.474930

43.476071

43.461209

43.466635

43.715614

43.527346

43.533333

43.378731

43.642903

43.521591

43.570000

OTC

PSE

XDEA

XDEX

BATS

BSE

BYX

CFX

IEXG

NASDAQ

NSX

NYSE

OTC

Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX")

PSE

XDEA

XDEX

BATS

BSE

BYX

CFX

IEXG

NASDAQ

NSX

NYSE

OTC

PSE

XDEA

10 2,821 October

2018

11 2,400 October

2018

11 2,000 October

2018

11 10 October

2018

11 1,500 October

2018

11 185,664 October

2018

11 9,156 October

2018

11 25,072 October

2018

11 100 October

2018

11 2,898 October

2018

11 300 October

2018

11 900 October

2018

Transaction details

43.11

42.64

42.76

42.84

42.76

42.57

42.59

42.59

42.95

42.61

42.68

42.68

43.81

43.01

43

42.84

43.2

43.24

42.99

43.2

42.95

43.15

42.91

42.99

43.440734

42.895000

42.864750

42.840000

42.946333

42.887182

42.832971

42.901742

42.950000

42.864852

42.813333

42.887778

XDEX

BATS

BSE

BYX

CFX

NASDAQ

NYSE

OTC

PHLX

PSE

XDEA

XDEXThe table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases: Investment firm:

Individual transactions

5, 8, 9, 10 and 11 October 2018 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4241/181012_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

Source: Coca-Cola European Partners plc