Coca-Cola European Partners    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS (CCEP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 04:06:51 pm
46.175 USD   +0.08%
2016Coca-Cola to Acquire SABMiller's Former Stake in Africa Soda Bottling
DJ
2016COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Coca Cola European Partners : Transactions in Own Shares

12/28/2018 | 03:40pm CET

Transactions in Own Shares

Released : 12/28/18

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

28 December 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number Lowest price paid Highest price paid Volume weighted Trading venue

of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedper share (USX) per share (USX) average price paid per share (USX)

24 December 2018

100,000

45.45

46.08

45.709806 New York Stock

Exchange ("NYSE")

26 December 2018

75,000

45.30

46.07

45.752654 NYSE

27 December 2018

71,000

45.20

46.07

45.602064 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

Dates of purchases: Investment firm:

24, 26 and 27 December Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4851/181228_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1895 231 313

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005064/en/

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Source: COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
