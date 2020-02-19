Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : 2020 Notice of shareholders meeting

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE AGENDA FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 17, 2020

By resolution of the board of directors, the shareholders of COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. (the "Company") are called to the ordinary general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting"), to be held on March 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the conference rooms Brasil and Argentina of the 8th floor of the building located at Calle Mario Pani #100, Col. Santa Fe Cuajimalpa, Alcaldía Cuajimalpa de Morelos C.P. 05348, in Mexico City, pursuant to the following:

AGENDA:

To review and adopt the resolutions the Meeting deems convenient regarding the following:

Report of the chief executive officer of the Company, which includes the financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year; opinion of the board of directors of the Company regarding the content of the report of the chief executive officer; report of the board of directors of the Company regarding the main policies and accounting and information criteria applied during the preparation of the Company's financial information, including report of the operations and activities of the Company during the 2019 fiscal year; and reports of each of the chairman of the audit and corporate practices committees of the board of directors of the Company; pursuant to article 28 subsection IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law ( Ley del Mercado de Valores ) (the "Law").

Application of the results for the 2019 fiscal year of the Company, and a dividend declaration and payment in cash, in Mexican pesos.

Proposal to determine the maximum amount for the Company's stock repurchase fund kept pursuant to article 56 subsection IV of the Law.

IV. Election of the members of the board of directors and secretaries of the board of directors of the Company, qualification of independence in accordance with the Law, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.

Election of members of the following committees: (i) planning and finance, (ii) audit, and corporate practices of the Company; appointment of each of their respective chairman, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.

VI. Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the Meeting's resolutions.

VII. Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minute.

In order to attend the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company shall be registered as such in the registry kept by the secretary of the Company, deposit their shares in the secretary of the Company or in any credit institution operating in Mexico or in S.D. Indeval, Instituto para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("INDEVAL"),and obtain the corresponding certificate to be admitted in the Meeting.