Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : 2020 Notice of shareholders meeting

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE AGENDA FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
TO BE HELD ON MARCH 17, 2020
By resolution of the board of directors, the shareholders of COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. (the "Company") are called to the ordinary general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting"), to be held on March 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the conference rooms Brasil and Argentina of the 8th floor of the building located at Calle Mario Pani #100, Col. Santa Fe Cuajimalpa, Alcaldía Cuajimalpa de Morelos C.P. 05348, in Mexico City, pursuant to the following:
AGENDA:
To review and adopt the resolutions the Meeting deems convenient regarding the following:
-
Report of the chief executive officer of the Company, which includes the financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year; opinion of the board of directors of the Company regarding the content of the report of the chief executive officer; report of the board of directors of the Company regarding the main policies and accounting and information criteria applied during the preparation of the Company's financial information, including report of the operations and activities of the Company during the 2019 fiscal year; and reports of each of the chairman of the audit and corporate practices committees of the board of directors of the Company; pursuant to article 28 subsection IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) (the "Law").
-
Application of the results for the 2019 fiscal year of the Company, and a dividend declaration and payment in cash, in Mexican pesos.
-
Proposal to determine the maximum amount for the Company's stock repurchase fund kept pursuant to article 56 subsection IV of the Law.
IV. Election of the members of the board of directors and secretaries of the board of directors of the Company, qualification of independence in accordance with the Law, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.
-
Election of members of the following committees: (i) planning and finance, (ii) audit, and
-
-
corporate practices of the Company; appointment of each of their respective chairman, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.
VI. Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the Meeting's resolutions.
VII. Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minute.
In order to attend the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company shall be registered as such in the registry kept by the secretary of the Company, deposit their shares in the secretary of the Company or in any credit institution operating in Mexico or in S.D. Indeval, Instituto para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("INDEVAL"),and obtain the corresponding certificate to be admitted in the Meeting.
When the deposit is made in a credit institution, the institution receiving the deposit shall issue the corresponding certificate and notify the secretary of the Company by letter of telegraph or e- mail, the deposit, name of depositor, and if applicable, name of its representative.
In the event the shares are deposited in INDEVAL, such institution shall promptly communicate to the secretary of the Company the number of shares that each of its depositors maintains in such institution, indicating if the deposit has been done on their own behalf or on behalf of others, listing the name of the depositors on such certificate.
The shares deposit, the delivery of certificates and the communication or notification shall be made to the secretary of the Company, located at Calle Mario Pani #100, Col. Santa Fe Cuajimalpa, Alcaldía Cuajimalpa de Morelos C.P. 05348, in Mexico City, phone number 1519- 5000, extension 7625, at least 48 hours before the date and time of the Meeting.
The shareholders may be represented in the Meeting, through attorneys-in-fact by proxy or by power granted pursuant to the formats referred to in article 49 subsection III of the Law, such formats shall be received by the secretary of the Company with the aforementioned due anticipation. The aforementioned formats shall be available at the secretary of the Company.
Mexico City, on February 18, 2020
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Carlos E. Aldrete Ancira
Secretary of the board of directors
