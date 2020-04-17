Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its 2019 SEC Annual Report

Mexico City, Mexico - April 17, 2020 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ('KOF') has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available on the Investor Relations section of Coca-Cola FEMSA ?s website at www.coca-colafemsa.com
Through the Investor Relations team, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, free of charge, which includes Coca-Cola FEMSA ?s audited financial statements.
Disclaimer
