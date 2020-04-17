Log in
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
News 
News

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its 2019 SEC Annual Report

04/17/2020

Mexico City, Mexico - April 17, 2020 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ('KOF') has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the Investor Relations section of Coca-Cola FEMSA ?s website at www.coca-colafemsa.com

Through the Investor Relations team, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, free of charge, which includes Coca-Cola FEMSA ?s audited financial statements.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 23:50:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 525 M
EBIT 2020 1 025 M
Net income 2020 541 M
Debt 2020 1 910 M
Yield 2020 3,85%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 8 784 M
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 58,52  $
Last Close Price 41,75  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Washington Fabricio Ponce Garcia Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Constantino Spas Montesinos Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Cecilia Avellan Pinoargote Head-Information Technology & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-31.03%8 784
PEPSICO, INC.-0.75%188 437
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.92%20 598
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-15.34%18 609
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-2.35%3 408
OSOTSPA2.63%3 406
