Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFUBL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss first quarter 2020 results.

The call will be held on:

Wednesday April 29, 2020

9:00 hrs Eastern Time

8:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

John Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer,

Constantino Spas, Chief Financial Officer, and

Jorge Collazo, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2020 financial results will be released

on Wednesday April 29, 2020, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

México: 01 800 062 2963

Domestic U.S.: 800-239-9838

International: +1 323-794-2551

Participant passcode: 8158019

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com