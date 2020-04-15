Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFUBL)
Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss first quarter 2020 results.
The call will be held on:
Wednesday April 29, 2020
9:00 hrs Eastern Time
8:00 hrs Mexico City Time
It will be conducted by:
John Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer,
Constantino Spas, Chief Financial Officer, and
Jorge Collazo, Head of Investor Relations.
Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2020 financial results will be released
on Wednesday April 29, 2020, before the markets open.
To participate in the conference call please dial:
México: 01 800 062 2963
Domestic U.S.: 800-239-9838
International: +1 323-794-2551
Participant passcode: 8158019
Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.
Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com
