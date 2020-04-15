Log in
Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

04/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFUBL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss first quarter 2020 results.

The call will be held on:

Wednesday April 29, 2020

9:00 hrs Eastern Time
8:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

John Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer,
Constantino Spas, Chief Financial Officer, and
Jorge Collazo, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2020 financial results will be released
on Wednesday April 29, 2020, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:
México: 01 800 062 2963
Domestic U.S.: 800-239-9838
International: +1 323-794-2551
Participant passcode: 8158019

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 21:30:10 UTC
