Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA shareholders meeting resolutions

Mexico City, Mexico - March 17, 2020 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ('Coca-Cola FEMSA' or the 'Company'), the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, held its Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on March 17, 2020, during which its shareholders approved among other things, the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, the annual report presented by the Board of Directors, the declaration and payment of dividends corresponding to the fiscal year 2019 and the appointment or reelection of the members of the Board of Directors, the Planning and Finance, Audit and Corporate Practices Committees for 2020.

Specifically, the shareholders' meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 0.6075 per share, (equivalent to Ps. 4.86 per unit) to be paid in two installments; the first installment for the amount of Ps. 0.30375 as of May 5, 2020 and the second installment for the amount of Ps. 0.30375 as of November 3, 2020, for all outstanding shares on the payment date. This dividend payment represents a 37% increase compared to the previous year dividend.

The shareholders' meeting also approved an increase from Ps. 900 million to Ps. 5,000 million as the top amount that could be used for KOF's share repurchase program during 2020.