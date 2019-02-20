Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : 2019 Notice of shareholders meeting

TRANSLATED AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS´ MEETING

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 14th, 2019

By resolution of the board of directors, the shareholders of COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.(the "Company")are called to the ordinary general shareholders meeting(the "Meeting"), to be held, on March 14th, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the meeting rooms Brasil and Argentina, of the 8th floor of the building located at Calle Mario Pani #100, Col. Santa Fe Cuajimalpa, Delegación Cuajimalpa de Morelos C.P. 05348, in Mexico City, pursuant to the following:

AGENDA:

To know and adopt the resolutions the meeting deems convenient regarding the:

I. Report of the chief executive officer of the Company, which includes the financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year; opinion of the board of directors of the Company regarding the content of the report of the chief executive officer; reports of the board of directors of the Company regarding the main policies and accounting and information criteria applied during the preparation of the Company´s financial information, including the operations and activities in which the Company was involved during the 2018 fiscal year; and the reports of the chairmen of the audit and corporate practices committees of the board of directors of the Company; pursuant to article 28 subsection IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) (the"Law").

II. Application of the results for the 2018 fiscal year of the Company, to include a dividend declaration and payment in cash, in Mexican pesos.

III. Proposal to determine the maximum amount of resources to be used for the share repurchase program of the Company's own shares.

IV. Election of members of the board of directors and secretaries of the Company, qualification of their independence, in accordance with the Law, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.

V. Election of members of the following committees: (i) strategy and finance, (ii) audit, and (iii) corporate practices of the Company; appointment of their respective chairmen, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.

VI. Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the Meeting's resolutions.

VII. Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minute.

In order to attend the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company shall be registered as such in the registry kept by the secretary of the Company, deposit their shares in the secretary of the Company or in any credit institution operating in Mexico or in S.D.Indeval, Instituto para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V.,and obtain a certificate to be admitted in the Meeting.

When the deposit is made in a credit institution, the institution receiving the deposit shall issue the corresponding certificate and notify the secretary of the Company, by letter of telegraph or e-mail, the deposit, name of depositor, and if applicable, name of its representative.

In the event the shares are deposited inS.D. Indeval, Instituto para el Deposito de Valores, S.A. de C.V, such institution shall promptly communicate to the secretary of the Company the number of shares that each of its depositors maintains in such institution, indicating if the deposit has been done on their own behalf or on behalf of others, listing the name of the depositors on such certificate.

The shares deposit, the delivery of certificates and the communication or notification shall be made to the secretary of the Company, located at Calle Mario Pani #100, Col. Santa Fe Cuajimalpa, Delegación Cuajimalpa de Morelos C.P. 05348, in México City, phone number 1519-5000, extension 7625, at least 48, forty-eight hours before the date and time of the Meeting.

The shareholders may be represented in the Meeting, through attorneys-in-fact by proxy or by power granted pursuant to the formats referred to in article 49 subsection III of the Law, such formats shall be received by the secretary of the Company with the aforementioned due anticipation. The aforementioned formats shall be available at the secretary of the Company.

Mexico City, on the 19th day of February 2019

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Lic. Carlos E. Aldrete Ancira Secretary of the board of directors