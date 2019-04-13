Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.    KOF L   MXP2861W1067

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 04/12
123.63 MXN   -0.65%
01:38pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces 20-F
PU
04/11COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces Completion of Corporate Action
PU
04/11COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. : SPLIT: 8 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its

2018 SEC Annual Report

Mexico City, Mexico - April 12, 2019 - Coca-ColaFEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("KOF") has filled its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the Investor Relations section of Coca-Cola FEMSA´s website at www.coca- colafemsa.com

Through the Investor Relations team, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, free of charge, which includes Coca-Cola FEMSA´s audited financial statements.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL

NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to a population of more than 257 million. With over 83 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 275 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

Maria Dyla Castro | mariadyla.castro@kof.com.mx

Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx

Maria Fernanda Garcia | maria.garciacr@kof.com.mx

April 12, 2019

Page 1

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 17:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
01:38pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces 20-F
PU
04/11COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces Completion of Corporate Action
PU
04/11COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. : SPLIT: 8 of 1
FA
04/04COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
PU
03/28COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces Effective Date of Stock Split
PU
03/15COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Shareholders meeting approved dividend payment
PU
03/11COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA announces
PU
03/05COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Series L Directors KOF
PU
03/04S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
RE
02/27COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 194 B
EBIT 2019 26 583 M
Net income 2019 15 937 M
Debt 2019 50 827 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 18,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 25 614 M
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 135  MXN
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Xiemar Zarazua López Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Héctor Jesus Treviño Gutiérrez Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Cecilia Avellan Pinoargote Head-Information Technology & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.418.80%1 366
PEPSICO10.64%170 859
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV6.90%31 759
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC12.00%24 278
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-16.40%4 968
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%2 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About