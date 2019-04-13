Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces 20-F

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its

2018 SEC Annual Report

Mexico City, Mexico - April 12, 2019 - Coca-ColaFEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("KOF") has filled its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the Investor Relations section of Coca-Cola FEMSA´s website at www.coca- colafemsa.com

Through the Investor Relations team, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, free of charge, which includes Coca-Cola FEMSA´s audited financial statements.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL

NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to a population of more than 257 million. With over 83 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 275 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

∙Maria Dyla Castro | mariadyla.castro@kof.com.mx

∙Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx

∙Maria Fernanda Garcia | maria.garciacr@kof.com.mx