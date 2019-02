Coca-Cola FEMSA announces

Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) (the "Company" or "KOF"), announces the refiling of the following information to the Mexican Stock Exchange ("Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V."), and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ("Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" or "CNBV") corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Annex 310000 Income statement, period results by expense function - concerning the figures for the fourth quarter 2018 and 2017. The accumulated results presented in the same annex, did not undergo any modification.

Annex 700002 Informative data for the income statement - concerning the figures for 2018.

Annex 800200 Income and expense analysis - concerning the breakdown of the comprehensive financial result accumulated for 2017.

About the company

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to more than 290 million consumers daily. With over 87 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 48 manufacturing plants and 292 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

 Maria Dyla Castro |mariadyla.castro@kof.com.mx

 Jorge Collazo |jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx

 Maria Fernanda Garcia |maria.garciacr@kof.com.mx

Coca-Cola FEMSA announces

Page 1

February 27, 2019