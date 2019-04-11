Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces Completion of Corporate Action

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Completion of Stock Split and

Beginning of Trading of KOF UBL Units

Mexico City, Mexico - April 11, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("KOF") announces the completion of the stock split and listing of units that was communicated on January 31, 2019.

As a result, effective today at market opening, KOF's units began trading under ticker symbol KOF UBL on the Mexican Stock Exchange. In addition, effective today at market opening, KOF's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") represent 10 KOF UBL units. ADSs continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol KOF.

Finally, each KOF UBL unit can be identified with International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") MX01KO000002.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL | NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF UBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to a population of more than 257 million. With over 83 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 275 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

 Maria Dyla Castro |mariadyla.castro@kof.com.mx

 Jorge Collazo |jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx

 Maria Fernanda Garcia |maria.garciacr@kof.com.mx

April 11, 2019

Page 1