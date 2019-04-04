Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.    KOF L   MXP2861W1067

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Coca-Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer
session, to discuss first quarter 2019 results.

The call will be held on:

Friday April 26, 2019
09:30 hrs Eastern Time
08:30 hrs Mexico City Time

Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2019 financial results will be released
on Friday April 26, 2019, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Domestic U.S.: 866-548-4713
International: +1 323-794-2093
Participant passcode: 9335777

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
05:47pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
PU
03/28COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces Effective Date of Stock Split
PU
03/15COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Shareholders meeting approved dividend payment
PU
03/11COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA announces
PU
03/05COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Series L Directors KOF
PU
03/04S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
RE
02/27COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces
PU
02/26COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : 4q 2018
PU
02/20COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : 2019 Notice of shareholders meeting
PU
02/11COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Compartamos Juntos #CocaColaFEMSA
AQ
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 194 B
EBIT 2019 26 560 M
Net income 2019 15 937 M
Debt 2019 51 041 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 18,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 92 389 M
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 133  MXN
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Xiemar Zarazua López Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Héctor Jesus Treviño Gutiérrez Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Cecilia Avellan Pinoargote Head-Information Technology & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.94%4 837
PEPSICO10.03%171 322
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV5.65%30 731
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC10.88%24 310
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-14.62%5 127
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%2 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About