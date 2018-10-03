Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer

session to discuss third quarter 2018 results.

The call will be held on:

Thursday October 25, 2018

12:00 hrs Eastern Time

11:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,

Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Investor Relations Director.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Third Quarter 2018 financial results will be released

on Thursday October 25, 2018, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Domestic U.S.: 800-289-0438

International: +1 323-794-2423

Participant passcode: 7189300

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com