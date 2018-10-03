Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer
session to discuss third quarter 2018 results.
The call will be held on:
Thursday October 25, 2018
12:00 hrs Eastern Time
11:00 hrs Mexico City Time
It will be conducted by:
Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,
Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Investor Relations Director.
Coca-Cola FEMSA's Third Quarter 2018 financial results will be released
on Thursday October 25, 2018, before the markets open.
To participate in the conference call please dial:
Domestic U.S.: 800-289-0438
International: +1 323-794-2423
Participant passcode: 7189300
Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.
Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com
Disclaimer
