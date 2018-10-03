Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Log in
10/03/2018 | 12:03am CEST

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer

session to discuss third quarter 2018 results.

The call will be held on:

Thursday October 25, 2018

12:00 hrs Eastern Time
11:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,
Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Investor Relations Director.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Third Quarter 2018 financial results will be released
on Thursday October 25, 2018, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Domestic U.S.: 800-289-0438
International: +1 323-794-2423
Participant passcode: 7189300

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 22:02:07 UTC
