Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.    KOF L   MXP2861W1067

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. (KOF L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 02/08
119.41 MXN   -1.75%
Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA announces

February 8, 2019

Mexico City, Mexico, February 8, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) (the 'Company'), announces the refiling of the following information to the Mexican Stock Exchange ('Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.'), and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ('Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores' or 'CNBV') to comply with the Mexican Securities Law.

  • Annexes 800500 and 813000 for the fourth quarter results of 2017, and the first, second and third quarter results of 2018 to include the corresponding adoption of recent and future reporting standards, specifically: IFRS 9 financial instruments; IFRS 15 revenue from contracts with customers; and IFRS 16 Leases.
  • The annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017, to replace the auditor's opinion on the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, to include the signature of the individual responsible for the audit of such financial statements.

There are no changes to the figures of the financial statements previously reported.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 23:49:05 UTC
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 196 B
EBIT 2018 25 829 M
Net income 2018 12 547 M
Debt 2018 52 228 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 20,45
P/E ratio 2019 17,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 89 469 M
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Xiemar Zarazua López Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Héctor Jesus Treviño Gutiérrez Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Cecilia Avellan Pinoargote Head-Information Technology & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.01%4 683
PEPSICO2.33%159 634
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV5.12%30 967
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS4.69%22 791
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC5.48%6 437
A.G. BARR PLC-5.07%1 104
