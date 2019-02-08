Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA announces

Mexico City, Mexico, February 8, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) (the 'Company'), announces the refiling of the following information to the Mexican Stock Exchange ('Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.'), and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ('Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores' or 'CNBV') to comply with the Mexican Securities Law.

Annexes 800500 and 813000 for the fourth quarter results of 2017, and the first, second and third quarter results of 2018 to include the corresponding adoption of recent and future reporting standards, specifically: IFRS 9 financial instruments; IFRS 15 revenue from contracts with customers; and IFRS 16 Leases.

The annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017, to replace the auditor's opinion on the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, to include the signature of the individual responsible for the audit of such financial statements.

There are no changes to the figures of the financial statements previously reported.