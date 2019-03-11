Log in
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 03/11
117.13 MXN   +0.72%
06:35pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA announces
PU
03/05COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Series L Directors KOF
PU
03/04S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
RE
Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA announces

03/11/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) (the 'Company') announces that it held an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting today, that resolved amendments to Article 25 and Article 26 of the Company's bylaws.

Prior to the amendments to the articles mentioned above, Series A shareholders appointed 13 Directors, Series D shareholders appointed 5 Directors and Series L shareholders appointed up to 3 Directors. After the amendments, Series A shareholders will be entitled to appoint up to 13 Directors, Series D shareholders will be entitled to appoint up to 5 Directors and there were no modifications to Series L shareholders' rights, who continue to have the right to appoint up to 3 Directors.

These changes intend to add flexibility to the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:34:05 UTC
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 193 B
EBIT 2019 26 459 M
Net income 2019 14 251 M
Debt 2019 52 311 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
P/E ratio 2020 15,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 86 712 M
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138  MXN
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Xiemar Zarazua López Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Héctor Jesus Treviño Gutiérrez Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Cecilia Avellan Pinoargote Head-Information Technology & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.40%4 449
PEPSICO4.30%161 862
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV0.61%29 000
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS4.32%22 802
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-15.52%5 005
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%2 604
