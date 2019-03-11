Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA announces

Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2019 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) (the 'Company') announces that it held an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting today, that resolved amendments to Article 25 and Article 26 of the Company's bylaws.

Prior to the amendments to the articles mentioned above, Series A shareholders appointed 13 Directors, Series D shareholders appointed 5 Directors and Series L shareholders appointed up to 3 Directors. After the amendments, Series A shareholders will be entitled to appoint up to 13 Directors, Series D shareholders will be entitled to appoint up to 5 Directors and there were no modifications to Series L shareholders' rights, who continue to have the right to appoint up to 3 Directors.

These changes intend to add flexibility to the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.