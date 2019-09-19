Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA recognized as part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

• FEMSA was selected for third consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, comprised of best-in-class companies in the area of sustainability with business in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

• Coca-Cola FEMSA remains the only Latin American beverage company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the seventh consecutive year; and for the third year, it is also part of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index.

Mexico City, Mexico - September 18 th , 2019 - On the 20 th Anniversary of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) ('FEMSA') and Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) ('Coca-Cola FEMSA') are among a select group of companies that, through their leadership in sustainability practices, made it into the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

For the third consecutive year, FEMSA was selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, comprised of best-in-class companies with business in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

On environmental matters, FEMSA's strategy to diversify its energy portfolio has enabled the company to supply electricity to more than 11,000 OXXO stores, more than 600 pharmacies, and 22 manufacturing plants in Mexico from renewable sources.

In addition, Coca-Cola FEMSA confirms its sustainability leadership as the only Latin American beverage company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the seventh consecutive year, and for the third consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index. Furthermore, it is considered a world-class benchmark in the beverage industry for its actions and results in Health and Nutrition, Materiality Analysis, Environmental Strategy & Reporting, and Water Resource Management; some of its sustainability practices to highlight include:

A wide portfolio of leading brands in 12 different categories, offering hydration alternatives for the different lifestyles of its consumers and initiatives for the promotion of healthy habits, which have benefited over 6 million people since 2015. A digital operating model that, beyond ensuring operational excellence, promotes the environmental care and wellbeing of its communities through results such as: Utilizing clean energy to supply 51% of its manufacturing operations' energy needs globally;

Increasing its water use efficiency by 19% since 2010;

Recycling over 95% of its post-industrial waste;

Integrating 21% of food-grade recycled resin into its PET packaging. A collaborative cultural identity focused on the comprehensive development of its employees through an inclusive, diverse, and safe work environment, with more than US$24.2 million invested in its employees during 2018, including social development and volunteer activities, training initiatives, and occupational health programs.

'Through our strategic framework, we focus on building a total beverage leading company, integrating sustainability as an enabler to responsibly address the environmental and social challenges that our operations face while simultaneously creating economic, social, and environmental value for our stakeholders. Our recognition as part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets for the seventh consecutive year reaffirms our commitment and challenges us to continue evolving,' said John Santa Maria, CEO of Coca-Cola FEMSA.

As part of the process for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA are assessed on their corporate governance, environmental and social management practices.

In addition to its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA have also received recognition for their sustainability performance over the past years, highlighted by their inclusion in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE4Good Index for the fourth consecutive year and their inclusion in the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC Sustainability Index since 2010.

For further information, please consult FEMSA annual report at http://www.informeanual.femsa.com/ and Coca-Cola FEMSA ?s Integrated Annual Report, 'Clarity, Consistency, Commitment,' available at https://www.coca-colafemsa.com/KOF2018/.