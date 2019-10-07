Coca Cola Femsa de CV : Cola FEMSA Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFUBL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer

session to discuss third quarter 2019 results.

The call will be held on:

Friday October 25, 2019

09:30 hrs Eastern Time

08:30 hrs Mexico City Time

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Third Quarter 2019 financial results will be released

on Friday October 25, 2019, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Domestic U.S.: 866-548-4713

International: +1 323-794-2093

Participant passcode: 9820097

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com