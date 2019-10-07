Log in
COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV

(KOF L)
Coca Cola Femsa de CV : Cola FEMSA Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 11:52am EDT

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: KOF, BMV: KOFUBL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer
session to discuss third quarter 2019 results.

The call will be held on:

Friday October 25, 2019
09:30 hrs Eastern Time
08:30 hrs Mexico City Time

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Third Quarter 2019 financial results will be released
on Friday October 25, 2019, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Domestic U.S.: 866-548-4713
International: +1 323-794-2093
Participant passcode: 9820097

Alternatively, participants can log into www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

Subsequently, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:51:00 UTC
