Coca Cola HBC : ‑Cola HBC AG Athens Exchange trading date of ordinary shares resulting from the exercise of stock options - 7th Jan 2018

Zug, Switzerland - 7 January 2019 - Coca‑Cola HBC AG ('Coca‑Cola HBC' or the 'Company'), today announces the admission to trading on the Athens Exchange of 461,679 ordinary registered Company's shares with a par value of CHF 6.70 each fully paid ('Ordinary Shares') which have already been issued following the exercise of stock options granted under the Company's stock option plan during the period starting from 1/5/2018 to 31/12/2018.

The Ordinary Shares will commence trading on the Athens Exchange on 9/1/2019.

The Ordinary Shares have already been admitted upon issuance to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under the Company's block listing facility. The Company has the ability to admit a further 28,321,267Ordinary Shares under its block listing facility.

As at 31 December 2018, Coca‑Cola HBC's issued share capital consisted of 371,827,229 Ordinary Shares, of which 1,047,993 Ordinary shares are held by Coca‑Cola HBC AG and 3,430,135 shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca‑Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Accordingly, as at 31 December 2018, the total number of voting rights in Coca‑Cola HBC is 367,349,101 for the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ('DTRs').

Shareholders may use the above total voting rights figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Coca‑Cola HBC under the DTRs.

About Coca‑Cola HBC

Coca‑Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca‑Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of approximately 600 million people. Coca‑Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca‑Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca‑Cola HBC has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2008, and ranked among the top beverage companies in the Global and European indices for the past four years. Coca ola HBC is also included in the FTSE4Good Index, rated 'AAA' on the MSCI ESG index, rated 'A' for Climate and Water by CDP and listed on the

Sustainalytics and Vigeo rankings.

Coca‑Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens

Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.