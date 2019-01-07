Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC (CCH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/07 09:55:09 am
2444 GBp   +0.08%
2018British stocks dented as Thomas Cook, miners sink
RE
2018Coca-Cola HBC shares fizz after strong quarter
RE
2018COCA COLA : HBC third-quarter revenue up on volume gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : ‑Cola HBC AG Athens Exchange trading date of ordinary shares resulting from the exercise of stock options - 7th Jan 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:39am EST

Zug, Switzerland - 7 January 2019 - Coca‑Cola HBC AG ('Coca‑Cola HBC' or the 'Company'), today announces the admission to trading on the Athens Exchange of 461,679 ordinary registered Company's shares with a par value of CHF 6.70 each fully paid ('Ordinary Shares') which have already been issued following the exercise of stock options granted under the Company's stock option plan during the period starting from 1/5/2018 to 31/12/2018.

The Ordinary Shares will commence trading on the Athens Exchange on 9/1/2019.

The Ordinary Shares have already been admitted upon issuance to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under the Company's block listing facility. The Company has the ability to admit a further 28,321,267Ordinary Shares under its block listing facility.

As at 31 December 2018, Coca‑Cola HBC's issued share capital consisted of 371,827,229 Ordinary Shares, of which 1,047,993 Ordinary shares are held by Coca‑Cola HBC AG and 3,430,135 shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca‑Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Accordingly, as at 31 December 2018, the total number of voting rights in Coca‑Cola HBC is 367,349,101 for the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ('DTRs').

Shareholders may use the above total voting rights figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Coca‑Cola HBC under the DTRs.

About Coca‑Cola HBC

Coca‑Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca‑Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of approximately 600 million people. Coca‑Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca‑Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca‑Cola HBC has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2008, and ranked among the top beverage companies in the Global and European indices for the past four years. Coca ola HBC is also included in the FTSE4Good Index, rated 'AAA' on the MSCI ESG index, rated 'A' for Climate and Water by CDP and listed on the
Sustainalytics and Vigeo rankings.

Coca‑Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens
Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA HBC
09:39aCOCA COLA HBC : ‑Cola HBC AG Athens Exchange trading date of ordinary shar..
PU
2018COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
2018COCA COLA HBC : Cola Chooses Climeworks to Capture CO2 to Sparkle its Valser Wat..
AQ
2018COCA COLA HBC : CCHBC Tech Innovation Lab launched at Sofia Tech Park
PU
2018COCA COLA HBC : ‑Cola HBC AG Commencement of share purchase programme 3rd ..
PU
2018British stocks dented as Thomas Cook, miners sink
RE
2018COCA COLA HBC : 2018 Excel Leadership Development Programme concludes In Budapes..
PU
2018COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
2018COCA COLA HBC : Shares fizz as Coca-Cola HBC reports rising revenues during thir..
AQ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AstraZeneca lifts FTSE as U.S. midterm rally fades
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 632 M
EBIT 2018 676 M
Net income 2018 481 M
Debt 2018 665 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 20,91
P/E ratio 2019 18,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 10 020 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,5 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC-0.41%11 333
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.46%202 482
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC-0.31%35 506
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-0.71%13 853
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV0.82%10 054
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-9.32%6 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.