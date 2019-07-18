Coca Cola HBC : ‑Cola HBC to launch Costa Coffee in multiple markets in 2020

ZUG, SWITZERLAND and DUNSTABLE, BEDFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, July 18, 2019 - Coca‑Cola HBC - one of the largest Coca‑Cola bottlers in the world - plans to launch Costa Coffee in at least 10 of its 28 markets next year, including Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia and Switzerland. This will address a broad range of consumer and customer needs across multiple channels and occasions, in line with Coca‑Cola HBC's leading 24/7 beverage partner vision.

'This is fantastic news that will build genuine value for our customers and for us,' said Coca‑Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanovic. 'Adding a brand as strong as Costa Coffee to our portfolio will allow us to capture more consumer occasions, to partner even more closely with our customers across all channels and strengthen our ability to address every drinking moment throughout the day. Our well-established infrastructure, processes and capabilities around coffee means that we will hit the ground running with this exciting opportunity.'

Coffee is one of the most lucrative and fast-growing revenue and profit pools within commercial beverages. It is a multi-billion dollar category across Coca‑Cola HBC's 28 markets and is forecast to grow 4% annually.

The Coca‑Cola Company acquired Costa Coffee in January 2019 and has accelerated the business, focusing on expanding in vending and ready-to-drink products. Costa Coffee is the leading coffee company in the United Kingdom, with a strong presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

'We're thrilled to partner with Coca‑Cola HBC to bring our great coffee to more consumers,' said Jennifer Mann, president of Global Ventures for The Coca‑Cola Company. 'This new agreement is another example of how Costa Coffee is helping Coca‑Cola become a total beverage company.'

About Coca‑Cola HBC

Coca‑Cola HBC is a high-growth FMCG business and a strategic partner of The Coca‑Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of more than 600 million people. Coca‑Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca‑Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca‑Cola HBC is ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good, among others.

Coca‑Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

About The Coca‑Cola Company

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca‑Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca‑Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

