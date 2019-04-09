Coca Cola HBC : Conference call for investors and analysts 2019 first quarter trading update on Thursday, 2 May 2019

Zug, Switzerland - 9 April 2019 - Coca‑Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) today announces that it will release a trading update for the first quarter ended 29 March 2019 on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 7:00 am London Time.

The press release will be available as of that time on the company website: http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Coca‑Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 9:00 am London Time. Participants can log on to http://cocacolahellenic.com/en/investors/ for a live audio webcast ofthe conference call. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure your participation.

A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: http://coca-colahellenic.com/en/investors/financial-results-and-presentations/

About Coca‑Cola HBC

About Coca‑Cola HBC Coca‑Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca‑Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of more than 600 million people. Coca‑Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca‑Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca‑Cola HBC has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2008, and ranked among the top beverage companies in the Global and European indices for the past five years. Coca‑Cola HBC is also included in the FTSE4Good Index, rated 'AAA' on the MSCI ESG index, rated 'A' for Climate and Water by CDP and listed on the Sustainalytics and Vigeo rankings.

Coca‑Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.