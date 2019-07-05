Coca Cola HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts 2019 half-year results on Thursday, 8 August 2019

Zug, Switzerland - 5 July 2019 - Coca‑Cola HBC AG (Coca Cola HBC) today announces that it will release 2019 half-year results on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 7:00 am London Time. The press release will be available as of that time on the company website: http://www.coca-colahellenic.com
Coca‑Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 9:00 am London Time. Participants can log on to http://coca-colahellenic.com/en/investors/ for a live audio webcast of the conference call. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure your participation.
A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: http://coca-colahellenic.com/en/investors/financial-results-and-presentations/
About Coca Cola HBC
Coca‑Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca‑Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of more than 600 million people. Coca‑Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca‑Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca‑Cola HBC is ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good, among others.
Coca‑Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.
