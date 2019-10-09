Log in
Coca-Cola HBC AG

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Croatia becomes fourth Coca‑Cola HBC market to launch a mineral water brand in 100% recycled PET

0
10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT

Coca‑Cola HBC announced today that Croatia is its fourth market this year to launch a water brand in 100% recycled PET (rPET).

The launch of Römerquelle mineral water in the market in an rPET bottle follows recent announcements in Ireland, Austria and Switzerland, where water brands Deep RiverRock, Römerquelle and Valser are now also sold in 100% rPET.

This year we have given more bottles more than one life with the launch of our 100% rPET portfolio as we work towards our sustainability commitments, as part of our World Without Waste vision, together with The Coca‑Cola Company.

The move into 100% rPET in Croatia will lead to a considerable reduction in our environmental footprint, as producing bottles from 100% rPET requires 70% less CO2 than that required for a bottle made from 100% new (or 'virgin') PET. In addition, Instead of the Römerquelle brand, new bottle labels will feature the slogan 'ZELENA S RAZLOGOM ' (GREEN FOR A REASON), which underlines our commitment to our communities while making it possible for consumers to make sustainable purchasing choices.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,34  €
Last Close Price 28,68  €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
