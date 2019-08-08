Coca Cola HBC : Half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 28 June 2019

SOLID RESULTS; FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED

Coca‑Cola HBC AG, a leading bottler of The Coca‑Cola Company, reports its financial results for the six months ended 28 June 2019.

Half-year highlights

Solid H119 currency-neutral revenue growth of 3.4%, cycling exceptionally strong growth in Q218

Unseasonably wet and cold weather conditions in the second quarter were a headwind to revenue growth in all segments; warmer weather in the second half of June drove stronger performance

Currency-neutral revenue per case up 1.2% in the first half, showed an improvement in the second quarter driven by Europe, with positive contributions from pricing, as well as category and package mix

Volume growth of 2.2% in the first half, with 2.4% growth in Sparkling

- Volume in the Established markets increased by 0.4%; encouragingly positive performance in Italy

- Developing markets volumes grew by 1.4%; challenging comparable in the prior-year period

- Emerging markets volumes grew by 3.4%; continued strong growth in Nigeria

- Innovation drove 4.5 percentage points of volume growth

- Volume in the Established markets increased by 0.4%; encouragingly positive performance in Italy - Developing markets volumes grew by 1.4%; challenging comparable in the prior-year period - Emerging markets volumes grew by 3.4%; continued strong growth in Nigeria - Innovation drove 4.5 percentage points of volume growth Revenue leverage and the cycling of the FIFA World Cup investments, resulted in a 50 basis point improvement in comparable operating expenses as a percentage of net sales revenue

Comparable operating profit margin up 10 basis points to 9.7% while comparable operating profit increased by 4.7%

Comparable earnings per share was €0.612, a 1.5% increase on the prior-year period, while basic earnings per share was €0.536, a 9.2% decrease

Half-Year Change 2019 2018 Volume (m unit cases) 1,090.4 1,067.4 2.2% Net sales revenue (€ m) 3,352.4 3,228.3 3.8% Net sales revenue per unit case (€) 3.07 3.02 1.7% FX-neutral net sales revenue1 (€) 3,352.4 3,241.2 3.4% FX-neutral net sales revenue per unit case1 (€) 3.07 3.04 1.2% Operating expenses/ Net sales revenue (%) 28.5 28.1 30bps Comparable operating expenses / Net sales revenue (%) 27.5 28.0 -50bps Operating profit (EBIT)2 (€ m) 288.9 303.9 -4.9% Comparable EBIT2 (€ m) 325.1 310.5 4.7% EBIT margin (%) 8.6 9.4 -80bps Comparable EBIT margin1 (%) 9.7 9.6 10bps Net profit3 (€ m) 195.1 216.9 -10.1% Comparable net profit1,3 (€ m) 222.8 221.7 0.5% Basic earnings per share (EPS) (€) 0.536 0.590 -9.2% Comparable EPS1 (€) 0.612 0.603 1.5% Free cash flow1 (€ m) 79.3 126.8 -37.5%

1For details on APMs refer to 'Alternative Performance Measures' and 'Definitions and reconciliations of APMs' sections.

2Refer to the condensed consolidated income statement.

3Net Profit and comparable net profit refer to net profit and comparable net profit respectively after tax attributable to owners of the parent.