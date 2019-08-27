Coca Cola HBC : New Coca‑Cola HBC Workspace Brings Office Innovation to Bulgaria

Since its inception in 1992, Coca‑Cola HBC Bulgaria has been one of the major economic drivers in the country. With over 2,300 employees, two production plants, in Kostinbrod (soft drinks) and in Bankia (mineral water), seven distribution centers and BGN 84 million in taxes and fees paid to the government budget in 2018, the company continues to be a key contributor to the local economy.

Beyond employment opportunities in production and distribution Bulgaria is also home to Coca‑Cola HBC's finance, human resource and IT services centres, supporting the 28 market Coca‑Cola HBC Group.

For the first time in Bulgarian operations history, the recently revamped and restructured Coca‑Cola HBC office in Sofia will house all the various entities, with over 1000 employees working together under one roof in a modern and digitised workspace.

Already home to the Coca‑Cola HBC Bulgaria and Business Services Organisation teams, the new workspace will bring Coca‑Cola HBC's Business Solutions & Systems and Group Services teams together, increasing agility, collaboration and innovation - all key to delivering a more effective and efficient customer experience.

New space, new way of working

The new-look office has been designed as a bright and open modern working environment incorporating technology, designated areas for relaxing, socialising, and with several green recycling spots.

In today's competitive jobs market, an attractive and inspiring work environment plays a critical role in employee retention and recruitment and this is well reflected in the total design. 'Traditional ways of working have changed, and employees expect flexibility and remote-working options as part of their wider health and well-being expectations,' says Alain. 'Our new office reflects these new expectations, catering to different needs and preferences such as co-working spaces, meeting rooms with interactive tables, varying desk designs and modern teleconferencing facilities. Having all our teams together in this innovative workspace will mean great things for the future of our business in Bulgaria.'