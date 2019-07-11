Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs') - Grant of performance shares

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted, at nil cost, performance shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 July 2019 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ('PSP').

The performance shares will vest after three years subject to achievement of performance conditions. These performance shares were granted as a result of an equitable adjustment due to equity restructuring in line with the provisions of the plan rules. The equity restructuring resulted from the approval of a special dividend at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2019.

PDMR Number of Shares granted under the PSP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 12,023 £27.82 ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD 3,945 £27.82 JAN GUSTAVSSON 4,448 £27.82 MINAS AGELIDIS 2,394 £27.82 MARCEL MARTIN 3,827 £27.82 MICHALIS IMELLOS 4,943 £27.82 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 2,615 £27.82 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 3,563 £27.82 SEAN DAVID ONEILL 709 £27.82 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 3,456 £27.82 VITALIY NOVIKOV 2,462 £27.82 GEORGIOS POLYMENAKOS 2,041 £27.82 ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC 1,895 £27.82

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37