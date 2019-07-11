Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC AG    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs') - Grant of performance shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted, at nil cost, performance shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 July 2019 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ('PSP').

The performance shares will vest after three years subject to achievement of performance conditions. These performance shares were granted as a result of an equitable adjustment due to equity restructuring in line with the provisions of the plan rules. The equity restructuring resulted from the approval of a special dividend at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2019.

PDMR

Number of Shares granted under the PSP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

12,023

£27.82

ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD

3,945

£27.82

JAN GUSTAVSSON

4,448

£27.82

MINAS AGELIDIS

2,394

£27.82

MARCEL MARTIN

3,827

£27.82

MICHALIS IMELLOS

4,943

£27.82

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

2,615

£27.82

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

3,563

£27.82

SEAN DAVID ONEILL

709

£27.82

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

3,456

£27.82

VITALIY NOVIKOV

2,462

£27.82

GEORGIOS POLYMENAKOS

2,041

£27.82

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

1,895

£27.82

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA HBC AG
01:12pCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
07/05COCA COLA HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts 2019 half-..
PU
07/05INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : FTSE treads water but Coca-Cola's bottlers..
AQ
07/04EUROPE : European shares lifted to 12-month high by Italy, looser monetary polic..
RE
07/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners pull FTSE 100 lower, stocks trading ex-dividend t..
RE
07/04COCA-COLA HBC AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06COCA COLA HBC : 'How we are working for a sustainable environment'
AQ
06/03COCA COLA HBC : targets up to 6% annual revenue growth for next six years
RE
05/23Coca-Cola to keep majority stake in its African bottling unit
AQ
05/23Coca-Cola to keep its majority stake in Africa’s bottling unit
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 503 M
Debt 2019 1 767 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 10 995 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,1  €
Last Close Price 30,3  €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.17%12 368
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)9.44%221 070
KEURIG DR PEPPER13.73%41 019
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.98%13 406
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR0.00%12 368
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.27.38%9 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About