Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs')

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted, at nil cost, stock options on ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 July 2019 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ('PSP').

The stock options are immediately vested. The additional options were granted as a result of an equitable adjustment due to equity restructuring in line with the provisions of the plan rules. The equity restructuring resulted from the approval of a special dividend at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2019.

PDMR Strike Price Number of options granted under the Plan ZORAN BOGDANOVIC Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2010 16.46 15.50 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2010 1,113 2011-DEC 1,425 2013-DEC 3,408 2013-JUN 1,734 2014 4,335 ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 Grant Additional options granted 2013-DEC 4,335 2013-JUN 2,168 JAN GUSTAVSSON Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2010 16.46 15.50 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2010 1,900 2011-DEC 5,700 2013-DEC 5,886 2013-JUN 5,886 2014 5,886 MARCEL MARTIN Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2010 16.46 15.50 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2011-MAR 15.79 14.87 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2010 1 2011-DEC 990 2011-MAR 927 2013-DEC 1,671 2013-JUN 1,548 2014 1,671 MICHALIS IMELLOS Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2010 16.46 15.50 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2010 774 2011-DEC 927 2013-DEC 5,265 2013-JUN 4,026 2014 5,577 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2014 680 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2013-DEC 16.99 16 2013-JUN 15 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2013-DEC 927 2013-JUN 618 2014 1239 SANDA PAREZANOVIC Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2013-DEC 16.99 16 2013-JUN 15 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2011-DEC 462 2013-DEC 867 2013-JUN 741 2014 927 VITALIY NOVIKOV Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2011-DEC 10.21 9.62 2013-DEC 16.99 16.00 2013-JUN 15.00 14.13 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2011-DEC 330 2013-DEC 927 2013-JUN 555 2014 1,239 ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC Grant Old Strike Price New Strike Price 2014 13.33 12.56 Grant Additional options granted 2014 432

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

