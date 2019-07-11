Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs')

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted, at nil cost, stock options on ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 July 2019 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ('PSP').
The stock options are immediately vested. The additional options were granted as a result of an equitable adjustment due to equity restructuring in line with the provisions of the plan rules. The equity restructuring resulted from the approval of a special dividend at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2019.
|
PDMR
|
Strike Price
|
Number of options granted under the Plan
|
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2010
|
16.46
|
15.50
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2010
|
1,113
|
2011-DEC
|
1,425
|
2013-DEC
|
3,408
|
2013-JUN
|
1,734
|
2014
|
4,335
|
ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2013-DEC
|
4,335
|
2013-JUN
|
2,168
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2010
|
16.46
|
15.50
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2010
|
1,900
|
2011-DEC
|
5,700
|
2013-DEC
|
5,886
|
2013-JUN
|
5,886
|
2014
|
5,886
|
MARCEL MARTIN
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2010
|
16.46
|
15.50
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2011-MAR
|
15.79
|
14.87
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2010
|
1
|
2011-DEC
|
990
|
2011-MAR
|
927
|
2013-DEC
|
1,671
|
2013-JUN
|
1,548
|
2014
|
1,671
|
MICHALIS IMELLOS
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2010
|
16.46
|
15.50
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2010
|
774
|
2011-DEC
|
927
|
2013-DEC
|
5,265
|
2013-JUN
|
4,026
|
2014
|
5,577
|
NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2014
|
680
|
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16
|
2013-JUN
|
15
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2013-DEC
|
927
|
2013-JUN
|
618
|
2014
|
1239
|
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16
|
2013-JUN
|
15
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2011-DEC
|
462
|
2013-DEC
|
867
|
2013-JUN
|
741
|
2014
|
927
|
VITALIY NOVIKOV
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2011-DEC
|
10.21
|
9.62
|
2013-DEC
|
16.99
|
16.00
|
2013-JUN
|
15.00
|
14.13
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2011-DEC
|
330
|
2013-DEC
|
927
|
2013-JUN
|
555
|
2014
|
1,239
|
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
|
|
Grant
|
Old Strike Price
|
New Strike Price
|
2014
|
13.33
|
12.56
|
|
Grant
|
Additional options granted
|
2014
|
432
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 37
