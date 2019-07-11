Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC AG    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs')

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted, at nil cost, stock options on ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 July 2019 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ('PSP').

The stock options are immediately vested. The additional options were granted as a result of an equitable adjustment due to equity restructuring in line with the provisions of the plan rules. The equity restructuring resulted from the approval of a special dividend at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2019.

PDMR

Strike Price

Number of options granted under the Plan

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2010

16.46

15.50

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2010

1,113

2011-DEC

1,425

2013-DEC

3,408

2013-JUN

1,734

2014

4,335

ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

Grant

Additional options granted

2013-DEC

4,335

2013-JUN

2,168

JAN GUSTAVSSON

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2010

16.46

15.50

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2010

1,900

2011-DEC

5,700

2013-DEC

5,886

2013-JUN

5,886

2014

5,886

MARCEL MARTIN

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2010

16.46

15.50

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2011-MAR

15.79

14.87

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2010

1

2011-DEC

990

2011-MAR

927

2013-DEC

1,671

2013-JUN

1,548

2014

1,671

MICHALIS IMELLOS

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2010

16.46

15.50

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2010

774

2011-DEC

927

2013-DEC

5,265

2013-JUN

4,026

2014

5,577

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2014

680

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2013-DEC

16.99

16

2013-JUN

15

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2013-DEC

927

2013-JUN

618

2014

1239

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2013-DEC

16.99

16

2013-JUN

15

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2011-DEC

462

2013-DEC

867

2013-JUN

741

2014

927

VITALIY NOVIKOV

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2011-DEC

10.21

9.62

2013-DEC

16.99

16.00

2013-JUN

15.00

14.13

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2011-DEC

330

2013-DEC

927

2013-JUN

555

2014

1,239

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

Grant

Old Strike Price

New Strike Price

2014

13.33

12.56

Grant

Additional options granted

2014

432

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA HBC AG
02:10pCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
01:12pCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
07/05COCA COLA HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts 2019 half-..
PU
07/05INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : FTSE treads water but Coca-Cola's bottlers..
AQ
07/04EUROPE : European shares lifted to 12-month high by Italy, looser monetary polic..
RE
07/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners pull FTSE 100 lower, stocks trading ex-dividend t..
RE
07/04COCA-COLA HBC AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06COCA COLA HBC : 'How we are working for a sustainable environment'
AQ
06/03COCA COLA HBC : targets up to 6% annual revenue growth for next six years
RE
05/23Coca-Cola to keep majority stake in its African bottling unit
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 503 M
Debt 2019 1 767 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 10 995 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,1  €
Last Close Price 30,3  €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.17%12 368
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)9.44%221 070
KEURIG DR PEPPER13.73%41 019
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.98%13 406
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR0.00%12 368
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.27.38%9 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About