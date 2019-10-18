Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 October 2019 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ('ESPP').

The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 October 2019 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 160.502 68.358 £ 24.37329 ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD 36.231 37.925 £ 24.37329 JAN GUSTAVSSON 97.927 43.057 £ 24.37329 MINAS AGELIDIS 30.475 24.380 £ 24.37329 MARCEL MARTIN 61.053 - £ 24.37329 MICHALIS IMELLOS 46.705 47.933 £ 24.37329 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 33.435 34.179 £ 24.37329 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 66.043 - £ 24.37329 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 32.216 31.900 £ 24.37329 VITALIY NOVIKOV 124.539 27.738 £ 24.37329 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 61.053 22.292 £ 24.37329 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 29.059 27.738 £ 24.37329 SEAN DAVID ONEIL 26.122 - £ 24.37329

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37