Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC AG    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 08:50am EDT

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 October 2019 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ('ESPP').

The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 October 2019 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

160.502

68.358

£ 24.37329

ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD

36.231

37.925

£ 24.37329

JAN GUSTAVSSON

97.927

43.057

£ 24.37329

MINAS AGELIDIS

30.475

24.380

£ 24.37329

MARCEL MARTIN

61.053

-

£ 24.37329

MICHALIS IMELLOS

46.705

47.933

£ 24.37329

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

33.435

34.179

£ 24.37329

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

66.043

-

£ 24.37329

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

32.216

31.900

£ 24.37329

VITALIY NOVIKOV

124.539

27.738

£ 24.37329

MATTHIEU SEGUIN

61.053

22.292

£ 24.37329

ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC

29.059

27.738

£ 24.37329

SEAN DAVID ONEIL

26.122

-

£ 24.37329

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 37

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 12:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA HBC AG
08:50aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
10/16A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
10/14COCA COLA HBC : Conference call for investors and analysts 2019 third quarter tr..
PU
10/09COCA COLA HBC : Croatia becomes fourth Coca‑Cola HBC market to launch a mi..
PU
10/08COCA COLA HBC : Publication of Supplement dated 8 October 2019 to the Base Prosp..
PU
09/18COCA COLA HBC : ‑Cola HBC agrees to acquire Lurisia, an Italian premium wa..
PU
09/18COCA COLA HBC : ‑Cola HBC bottles with sunshine in Austria with new solar-..
PU
09/18COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
09/14COCA COLA HBC : ‑Cola HBC again named Europe's most sustainable beverage c..
PU
08/27COCA COLA HBC : New Coca‑Cola HBC Workspace Brings Office Innovation to Bu..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 016 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 491 M
Debt 2019 1 844 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 10 081 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,10  €
Last Close Price 27,75  €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-2.12%11 216
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY12.97%230 008
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.64%38 826
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-5.20%13 218
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.29%9 860
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.71%7 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group