Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 February 2020 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ('ESPP').
The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2020 are also set out below.
|
PDMR
|
Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP
|
Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP
|
Share price
|
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
|
135.462
|
57.139
|
£28.53178
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
82.649
|
35.990
|
£28.53178
|
MINAS AGELIDIS
|
25.721
|
20.577
|
£28.53178
|
MARCEL MARTIN
|
49.674
|
-
|
£28.53178
|
MICHALIS IMELLOS
|
39.419
|
40.066
|
£28.53178
|
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
|
28.219
|
28.570
|
£28.53178
|
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
|
53.734
|
-
|
£28.53178
|
NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS
|
45.317
|
26.665
|
£28.53178
|
VITALIY NOVIKOV
|
101.328
|
22.569
|
£28.53178
|
MATTHIEU SEGUIN
|
57.317
|
18.137
|
£28.53178
|
ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC
|
23.643
|
22.569
|
£28.53178
|
SEAN O'NEILL
|
22.046
|
-
|
£28.53178
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 37
