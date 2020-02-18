Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC AG    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:41pm EST

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 February 2020 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ('ESPP').

The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2020 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

135.462

57.139

£28.53178

JAN GUSTAVSSON

82.649

35.990

£28.53178

MINAS AGELIDIS

25.721

20.577

£28.53178

MARCEL MARTIN

49.674

-

£28.53178

MICHALIS IMELLOS

39.419

40.066

£28.53178

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

28.219

28.570

£28.53178

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

53.734

-

£28.53178

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

45.317

26.665

£28.53178

VITALIY NOVIKOV

101.328

22.569

£28.53178

MATTHIEU SEGUIN

57.317

18.137

£28.53178

ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC

23.643

22.569

£28.53178

SEAN O'NEILL

22.046

-

£28.53178

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 37

Share this page Back to top

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 18:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COCA-COLA HBC AG
01:41pCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
09:29aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
02/14COCA COLA HBC : Cola bottler posts sweet growth in profit
AQ
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/13WATCH : 2019 Full-Year Results Summary
PU
02/13COCA COLA HBC : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02/13Rival Coca-Cola bottlers post higher profit, HBC sees faster growth
RE
02/13COCA COLA HBC : 2019 full year results - q4 acceleration and another strong year
PU
02/13COCA-COLA HBC AG : Annual results
CO
02/13COCA-COLA HBC AG : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 497 M
EBIT 2020 843 M
Net income 2020 575 M
Debt 2020 1 869 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 12 437 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,35  €
Last Close Price 34,23  €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.19%13 487
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY8.31%256 586
KEURIG DR PEPPER-0.28%40 614
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED3.79%13 086
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.13.00%10 946
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.80%10 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group