Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs') 19 February 2020

02/19/2020 | 01:41pm EST

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 18 February 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2 Reason for the notification
a Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a Name COCA-COLA HBC AG
b

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ('SHARES')

CH0198251305

b Nature of the transaction

DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 7,333 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 15.50 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 28.514031 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 94,752

c Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.514031 GBP

7,333

d

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

28.514031 GBP

7,333

209,093.39 GBP

e Date of the transaction 2020-02-18
f Place of the transaction XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 18:40:04 UTC
