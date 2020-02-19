Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs') 19 February 2020

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 18 February 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a Name JAN GUSTAVSSON 2 Reason for the notification a Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY b Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ('SHARES') CH0198251305 b Nature of the transaction DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 7,333 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 15.50 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 28.514031 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 94,752 c Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 28.514031 GBP 7,333 d Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Volume Total 28.514031 GBP 7,333 209,093.39 GBP e Date of the transaction 2020-02-18 f Place of the transaction XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37