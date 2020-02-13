Log in
COCA-COLA HBC AG

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rival Coca-Cola bottlers post higher profit, HBC sees faster growth

02/13/2020 | 02:57am EST

Rival bottlers Coca Cola HBC and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) reported solid rises in annual profit on Thursday, with HBC also forecasting a faster growth in volume across its segments in 2020.

HBC, the smaller of the two semi-independent bottlers, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co drinks in 28 countries, said demand in emerging markets like Nigeria and Romania helped operating profit rise 11.9% to 715.3 million euros (£600.2 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

"According to external forecasts for 2020, the economic outlook in our territories continues to be healthy and this we expect will support the final year of our 2020 plan," the company said.

It expects faster growth in its established and developing countries segments, which were affected by unfavourable weather in 2019.

The Swiss-based company said restructuring initiatives from last year and those set to be rolled in 2020 together are expected to yield 32 million euros of total benefits in 2020.

Separately, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) reported an annual operating profit of 1.55 billion euros compared with 1.3 billion euros last year.

U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co owns a 23.2% stake in Coca-Cola HBC and a 19.11% stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 003 M
EBIT 2019 740 M
Net income 2019 492 M
Debt 2019 1 779 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 12 048 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,01  €
Last Close Price 33,16  €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG8.50%13 121
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY7.66%254 275
KEURIG DR PEPPER-0.97%40 290
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED1.90%12 832
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.10.16%10 682
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.45%10 022
