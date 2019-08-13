Japan pharmacy Cocokara surges 7% after merger talk report

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Cocokara is negotiating a merger with MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings, which started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s and has grown rapidly through aggressive store openings and acquisitions.

The two companies were not immediately available to comment.

A merged company will have 1 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) in annual sales, topping the sector leader Welcia Holdings.

Shares in Cocokara Fine surged to their highest since November 2018, while MatsumotoKiyoshi shares rose 0.6%, in line with the broader market <.N225>.

Widely known as "Matsukiyo", MatsumotoKiyoshi has offered heavy discounts and also expanded into snacks, soft drinks, and liquor, dealing a heavy blow to the country's convenience stores and supermarkets.

