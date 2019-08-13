Log in
Japan pharmacy Cocokara surges 7% after merger talk report

08/13/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Cocokara Fine Inc jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday after a media report that it was in talks to be acquired by a larger rival to create the country's biggest discount drugstore chain with $9.4 billion in annual sales.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Cocokara is negotiating a merger with MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings, which started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s and has grown rapidly through aggressive store openings and acquisitions.

The two companies were not immediately available to comment.

A merged company will have 1 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) in annual sales, topping the sector leader Welcia Holdings.

Shares in Cocokara Fine surged to their highest since November 2018, while MatsumotoKiyoshi shares rose 0.6%, in line with the broader market <.N225>.

Widely known as "Matsukiyo", MatsumotoKiyoshi has offered heavy discounts and also expanded into snacks, soft drinks, and liquor, dealing a heavy blow to the country's convenience stores and supermarkets.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCO KARA FINE INC 0.85% 5950 End-of-day quote.13.12%
MATSUMOTOKIYOSHI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.11% 3650 End-of-day quote.13.18%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 20455.44 Real-time Quote.3.35%
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO LTD 4.08% 5360 End-of-day quote.8.94%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 407 B
EBIT 2020 13 000 M
Net income 2020 9 100 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 143 B
Managers
NameTitle
Atsushi Tsukamoto President & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Director & Manager-Finance
Yasuyuki Oike Manager-Information Technology Development
Toru Shibata Director, Vice President & GM-Corporate Strategy
Akira Torii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCO KARA FINE INC13.12%1 346
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-22.33%46 963
MCKESSON CORPORATION32.44%26 384
AMERISOURCEBERGEN19.97%18 203
CARDINAL HEALTH0.16%13 049
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-14.89%10 639
