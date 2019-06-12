Ghana, Ivory Coast halt 2020/21 cocoa bean sales as minimum price up for discussion

The two West African nations account for nearly two thirds of global output, yet they exert limited influence over international cocoa prices, which have stayed low in recent years due to overproduction.

Representatives from the world's top two cocoa producers are meeting in Ghana's capital Accra to discuss farmers' living standards. The governments are proposing a common floor price meant to address farmer incomes, which they complain are extremely low relative to the money made by big cocoa traders.

The two countries agreed to harmonize their sales system earlier this year in an effort to exert more influence on international prices. [nL5N2075ZH]

Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) and Ghana's Cocobod proposed a minimum price of $2,600 for the main crop on Tuesday, and called for sales contracts below this threshold to be compensated by a living income differential.

Some traders suggested the proposed price would be unacceptable to big buyers, whose market dominance gives them a fair amount of clout in expected negotiations.

