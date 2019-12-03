Indonesia's palm oil, cocoa export tax to remain unchanged for December

* Indonesia will hold the export tax for crude palm oil(CPO) at zero and for cocoa beans at 5% for December, the tradeministry said in a statement on Tuesday * The ministry set the CPO reference price at $650.18 pertonne for December, up nearly 14% from the reference price amonth earlier, and the December cocoa beans reference price at$2,240 per tonne * Indonesia collects export taxes for CPO when the referenceprice is above a $750-per-tonne threshold and collects exportlevies when the price is above $570 a tonne, but the governmentsaid in September it would not collect any levies until January

