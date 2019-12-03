Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  New York Cocoa       

NEW YORK COCOA
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's palm oil, cocoa export tax to remain unchanged for December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:58am EST
Palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province

JAKARTA (Reuters) -

* Indonesia will hold the export tax for crude palm oil(CPO) at zero and for cocoa beans at 5% for December, the tradeministry said in a statement on Tuesday * The ministry set the CPO reference price at $650.18 pertonne for December, up nearly 14% from the reference price amonth earlier, and the December cocoa beans reference price at$2,240 per tonne * Indonesia collects export taxes for CPO when the referenceprice is above a $750-per-tonne threshold and collects exportlevies when the price is above $570 a tonne, but the governmentsaid in September it would not collect any levies until January

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 653.75 End-of-day quote.31.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 61.02 Delayed Quote.16.47%
NEW YORK COCOA -0.50% 2604 End-of-day quote.7.65%
WTI 0.18% 56.13 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK COCOA
12:58aIndonesia's palm oil, cocoa export tax to remain unchanged for December
RE
12/02Hostess Brands Buying Wafer Maker for $320 Million -- Update
DJ
11/28Nestle, Unilever, AB InBev Call For EU Laws on Zero-Emission Vehicles
DJ
11/26Correction to article on consumer brands' plastic use
DJ
11/26Big Brands Struggle to Quit Plastic
DJ
11/20Ivory Coast 2019/20 cotton output expected to hit record 510,000 T
RE
11/13Ghana's GDP growth to slow, budget deficit to rise in 2020
RE
11/12Ghana sells 200,000 tonnes of cocoa with farmer premium
RE
11/12Ghana to finalise $600 mln cocoa loan package this week
RE
11/04Ivory Coast cocoa farmers hope for more sunny days
RE
More news
Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COCOA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group