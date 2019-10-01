Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  New York Cocoa       

NEW YORK COCOA
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ivory Coast caps cocoa production at 2 mln tonnes to buoy prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A farmer works on cocoa pods at a farm in Toumodi

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will cap cocoa production at 2 million tonnes from next year to bolster prices, a government official said as the 2019/20 season got under way on Tuesday.

The world's largest cocoa producer, which expects to have produced about 2.2 million tonnes last season, had flagged that it planned to limit output in coordination with neighbouring Ghana to contend with an oversupplied market. The two countries produce about 60% of the world's cocoa.

It was not clear exactly how the government plans to monitor production from Ivory Coast's thousands of small, independent farms, given previous struggles to stamp out illegal cocoa farming and smuggling.

However, Tuesday's announcement contained the first official mention of a specific production limit and marks a new stage in protecting revenues in West African countries.

"Our goal is to control our production," said Yves Brahima Kone, head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) on Tuesday. "If you produce too much, the price will go down."

CCC also said it had raised the new price it pays cocoa farmers to 825 CFA francs per kg for the 2019/20 main crop harvest, up from 750 CFA francs last season.

Ghana Cocoa Board also raised its price to 8,240 cedis ($1,528) a tonne for the 2019/20 main crop, up from 7,600 cedis last season.

Ivorian and Ghanaian farmers have complained about low prices in the past but said they were happy with the new level.

"It is a good price for us farmers," said Daouda Kante who farms 7 hectares near Soubre. "It will help us save a little money at the end of the season."

Ivory Coast and Ghana have teamed up in the past few months to impose a minimum floor price to exert more influence on international prices.

But for all their production clout they have had limited sway over prices, which have stayed low in recent years because of overproduction.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK COCOA
10:08aIvory Coast caps cocoa production at 2 mln tonnes to buoy prices
RE
09/30Nestle, P&G Fall Short of Anti-Deforestation Goals -Reuters
DJ
09/26Nestle Takes Stake in Childhood Food Allergy Company Before Brands
DJ
09/20GHANA EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 850,000 TO : industry regulator
RE
09/19Glencore Joins Efforts to Modernize Agribusiness Shipping -- Market Talk
DJ
09/19Glencore Joins Efforts to Modernize Agribusiness Shipping -- Market Talk
DJ
09/18Ghana, Ivory Coast to introduce cocoa production ceiling
RE
09/17Cameroon taps Terminal Investment Limited to run Douala port
RE
09/12Nestle Commits to Zero Net Carbon Emissions by 2050
DJ
09/11Ivory Coast, Ghana looking to regulate cocoa industry's sustainability scheme..
RE
More news
Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COCOA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group